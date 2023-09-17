82-year-old woman injured in Interstate shooting, police say

ST BERNARD (WXIX) - A drive-by shooting that left an 82-year-old woman injured Sunday is under investigation, according to St. Bernard Police.

Police say that around 10 a.m., officers responded to a report that someone in the 4200 block of Dartmouth Drive in St. Bernard was shot.

According to St. Bernard Police Lt. Bill Ungruhe, when police arrived at the scene, they found a woman in the driveway of a residence suffering from gunshot wounds in both legs and in her left arm.

Police said she told them she was driving eastbound on I-74 to I-75 when she was shot, and that she drove to her daughter’s home for help.

Lt. Ungruhe confirmed that four shots were fired into her car and police recovered three slugs.

The woman did not have a description of the person who fired at her car, Lt. Ungruhe said.

The St. Bernard Fire Department transported her to UC Medical Center where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

The lieutenant says the woman is in good condition and is alert.

Cincinnati Police have taken over the investigation and ask that anyone with information call CRIME STOPPERS or 513-765-1212.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.