Alzheimer’s Walk 2023 raises awareness

BUTLER COUNTY (WXIX) - Hundreds of people participated in the 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s disease held in West Chester on Saturday.

Walkers met at The Square at Union Centre to help fundraise for The Alzheimer’s Association and bring awareness for early detection.

“This walk means hope, my grandmother has Alzheimer’s and the disease can change a person completely,” explained Megan Sylvester, who attended the walk. “One minute they can be as loving as possible and the next minute they’re just as mean as ever and you never know what you’re going to get.”

According to The Bright Focus Foundation, Alzheimer’s disease is the seventh leading cause of death across all ages in the United States.

“Alzheimer’s disease affects over 6 million people nationwide and 1 in 3 people are affected with Alzheimer’s disease so it is something we are definitely working to bring awareness to,” said Senior Walk Director Chia Menchen.

The Alzheimer’s Association’s website explains how colorful Promise Garden flowers on display served as visual reminders to spread awareness and honor loved ones impacted by the disease:

Blue flowers represent someone living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia

Purple represents those who have lost someone to the disease

Yellow represents someone who is supporting a person with the disease

Orange is for all who support the cause and the vision of a world free from all forms of dementia

“At some point hopefully in life, they find a cure so that other people don’t have to witness a loved one deteriorate the way that I’ve had to witness with my grandmother,” Sylvester says.

630 participants and 115 teams raised more than $145,000 toward a $200,000 walk goal Saturday, according to the Alzheimer’s Association’s website.

