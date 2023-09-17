Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Alzheimer’s Walk 2023 raises awareness

2023 Walk to End Alzheimer's Event
2023 Walk to End Alzheimer's Event(Armando Gomez)
By Payton Marshall
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY (WXIX) - Hundreds of people participated in the 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s disease held in West Chester on Saturday.

Walkers met at The Square at Union Centre to help fundraise for The Alzheimer’s Association and bring awareness for early detection.

“This walk means hope, my grandmother has Alzheimer’s and the disease can change a person completely,” explained Megan Sylvester, who attended the walk. “One minute they can be as loving as possible and the next minute they’re just as mean as ever and you never know what you’re going to get.”

According to The Bright Focus Foundation, Alzheimer’s disease is the seventh leading cause of death across all ages in the United States.

“Alzheimer’s disease affects over 6 million people nationwide and 1 in 3 people are affected with Alzheimer’s disease so it is something we are definitely working to bring awareness to,” said Senior Walk Director Chia Menchen.

The Alzheimer’s Association’s website explains how colorful Promise Garden flowers on display served as visual reminders to spread awareness and honor loved ones impacted by the disease:

  • Blue flowers represent someone living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia
  • Purple represents those who have lost someone to the disease
  • Yellow represents someone who is supporting a person with the disease
  • Orange is for all who support the cause and the vision of a world free from all forms of dementia

“At some point hopefully in life, they find a cure so that other people don’t have to witness a loved one deteriorate the way that I’ve had to witness with my grandmother,” Sylvester says.

630 participants and 115 teams raised more than $145,000 toward a $200,000 walk goal Saturday, according to the Alzheimer’s Association’s website.

For information about Alzheimer’s disease and the walk, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash on southbound Interstate 71/75 happened just before Kyles Lane around 3:30 a.m....
Man hit, killed by semi after walking into middle of I-75: Police
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Jonibek Rakhimov is accused of gross sexual imposition according to a police incident report.
DoorDash driver licked woman’s face during delivery, 911 caller says
Malik Rahab, 27, was arrested Friday for several incidents involving him allegedly...
Man accused of groping juvenile in Kroger, possibly more victims
On Nov. 24, 2022, troopers with KSP Post 5 responded to a fatal collision on US 42 in Ghent,...
1 arrested in connection with 2022 fatal crash in Kentucky, troopers say

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals receiver A.J. Green plays against the Tennessee Titans during an NFL...
A.J. Green signs deal to retire a Bengal
Goshen Township police said they found a man dead after responding to a shooting a few minutes...
Police: Suspect identified in overnight Goshen Township shooting
The crash on southbound Interstate 71/75 happened just before Kyles Lane around 3:30 a.m....
Man hit, killed by semi after walking into middle of I-75: Police
The Final Quarter 9-15-23