Another bomb threat closes Roebling Suspension Bridge

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - For the second time in four days, a bomb threat has shut down the historic John A. Roebling Bridge over the Ohio River between downtown Cincinnati and Covington, police confirm.

Covington closed their side of the bridge around 10 a.m. and asked Cincinnati police to close their end shortly after.

An anonymous caller reported the bomb threat at 9:58 a.m., a Kenton County dispatcher confirms.

She confirms the threat is similar to the one that closed the bridge for hours Wednesday morning.

That bomb threat turned out to be a hoax, according to Covington police.

They turned the case over to the FBI in Louisville, who are investigating and said they “found no information to indicate it was a credible threat.”

Covington police said Sunday they suspect this new threat also is a hoax.

“We’ve received what we believe is another bomb hoax. But we are working to confirm the bridge is safe. I can’t release any other information and I am going to refer you to FBI and Homeland Security for any other questions about it,” Lt. Justin Bradbury tells FOX19 NOW.

