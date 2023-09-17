Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Another bomb threat closes Roebling Suspension Bridge

Roebling Bridge back open
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - For the second time in four days, a bomb threat has shut down the historic John A. Roebling Bridge over the Ohio River between downtown Cincinnati and Covington, police confirm.

Covington closed their side of the bridge around 10 a.m. and asked Cincinnati police to close their end shortly after.

An anonymous caller reported the bomb threat at 9:58 a.m., a Kenton County dispatcher confirms.

She confirms the threat is similar to the one that closed the bridge for hours Wednesday morning.

That bomb threat turned out to be a hoax, according to Covington police.

They turned the case over to the FBI in Louisville, who are investigating and said they “found no information to indicate it was a credible threat.”

Covington police said Sunday they suspect this new threat also is a hoax.

“We’ve received what we believe is another bomb hoax. But we are working to confirm the bridge is safe.  I can’t release any other information and I am going to refer you to FBI and Homeland Security for any other questions about it,” Lt. Justin Bradbury tells FOX19 NOW.

https://www.fox19.com/2023/09/13/roebling-suspension-bridge-reopens-after-bomb-threat-closes-it-hours/

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash on southbound Interstate 71/75 happened just before Kyles Lane around 3:30 a.m....
Man hit, killed by semi after walking into middle of I-75: Police
Cincinnati Bengals receiver A.J. Green plays against the Tennessee Titans during an NFL...
A.J. Green signs deal to retire a Bengal
Goshen Township police said they found a man dead after responding to a shooting a few minutes...
Police: Suspect identified in overnight Goshen Township shooting
Jonibek Rakhimov is accused of gross sexual imposition according to a police incident report.
DoorDash driver licked woman’s face during delivery, 911 caller says
Malik Rahab, 27, was arrested Friday for several incidents involving him allegedly...
Man accused of groping juvenile in Kroger, possibly more victims

Latest News

Two people are hospitalized, including a critically hurt female passenger, in a three-vehicle...
2 hurt including 1 critically in OVI crash on Columbia Parkway, police say
A 20-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Preble County late Saturday,...
20-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash, sheriff says
Colerain Township police are investigating after a dead man was found in a chair next to the...
Man found dead in chair outside Colerain Twp business fire, police rep says
Cincinnati firefighters say they rescued a pup stuck in a drain pipe Saturday in Oakley.
Cincinnati firefighters rescue pup stuck in drain pipe