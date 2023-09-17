Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Another suspected ‘hoax’ bomb threat closes Roebling Suspension Bridge, police say

Roebling Bridge back open
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - For the second time in less than a week, a bomb threat believed to be a “hoax” has shut down the historic John A. Roebling Bridge over the Ohio River between downtown Cincinnati and Covington, police confirm.

Covington closed their end of the bridge to vehicles and pedestrians around 10 a.m. Two Cincinnati police cruisers blocked off their side shortly after.

An anonymous caller reported the bomb threat at 9:58 a.m., a Kenton County dispatcher confirms.

The dispatcher and Covington police both confirm the threat is similar to one that closed the bridge for hours Wednesday morning that turned out to be a hoax.

Police turned Wednesday’s case over to the FBI in Louisville, who are investigating and said they “found no information to indicate it was a credible threat.”

Covington police said Sunday they suspect this new threat also is a hoax that is being turned over to the FBI as well.

“We’ve received what we believe is another bomb hoax. But we are working to confirm the bridge is safe. I can’t release any other information and I am going to refer you to FBI and Homeland Security for any other questions about it,” Lt. Justin Bradbury tells FOX19 NOW.

Roebling Suspension Bridge reopens after bomb threat closes it for hours

Sunday’s threat comes amid a busy weekend on Cincinnati’s side of the river.

Hundreds of thousands of people converged on Fifth Street Downtown Saturday and Sunday for Oktoberfest Zinzinnati, the nation’s largest German heritage festival.

The Cincinnati Bengals face the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. Sunday in their first home game this season at Paycor Stadium.

Crowds of fans began tailgating outside the stadium, which is just off the Ohio River, earlier this morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash on southbound Interstate 71/75 happened just before Kyles Lane around 3:30 a.m....
Man hit, killed by semi after walking into middle of I-75: Police
Cincinnati Bengals receiver A.J. Green plays against the Tennessee Titans during an NFL...
A.J. Green signs deal to retire a Bengal
Goshen Township police said they found a man dead after responding to a shooting a few minutes...
Police: Suspect identified in overnight Goshen Township shooting
Jonibek Rakhimov is accused of gross sexual imposition according to a police incident report.
DoorDash driver licked woman’s face during delivery, 911 caller says
Malik Rahab, 27, was arrested Friday for several incidents involving him allegedly...
Man accused of groping juvenile in Kroger, possibly more victims

Latest News

A 20-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Preble County late Saturday,...
20-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash, sheriff says
A stabbing in West Price Hill late Saturday put two men in the hospital and now one of them...
West Price Hill stabbing sends 2 men to hosptial
Two people are hospitalized, including a critically hurt female passenger, in a three-vehicle...
2 hurt including 1 critically in OVI crash on Columbia Parkway, police say
Colerain Township police are investigating after a dead man was found in a chair next to the...
Man found dead in chair outside Colerain Twp business fire, police rep says