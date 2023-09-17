Another suspected ‘hoax’ bomb threat closes Roebling Suspension Bridge, police say

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - For the second time in less than a week, a bomb threat believed to be a “hoax” has shut down the historic John A. Roebling Bridge over the Ohio River between downtown Cincinnati and Covington, police confirm.

Covington closed their end of the bridge to vehicles and pedestrians around 10 a.m. Two Cincinnati police cruisers blocked off their side shortly after.

The Roebling Suspension Bridge is temporarily closed to cars and pedestrians after a call into Kenton County dispatcher confirms there was yet another bomb threat. We will keep you updated on when it will open back up . @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/VfyQ5g5wvX — Tayler Davis TV (@taylerdavistv) September 17, 2023

An anonymous caller reported the bomb threat at 9:58 a.m., a Kenton County dispatcher confirms.

The dispatcher and Covington police both confirm the threat is similar to one that closed the bridge for hours Wednesday morning that turned out to be a hoax.

Police turned Wednesday’s case over to the FBI in Louisville, who are investigating and said they “found no information to indicate it was a credible threat.”

Covington police said Sunday they suspect this new threat also is a hoax that is being turned over to the FBI as well.

“We’ve received what we believe is another bomb hoax. But we are working to confirm the bridge is safe. I can’t release any other information and I am going to refer you to FBI and Homeland Security for any other questions about it,” Lt. Justin Bradbury tells FOX19 NOW.

Please avoid the area of the Roebling Suspension Bridge. Crews are investigating a threat similar to last week's. If you're headed to the Bengals game, you may want to find an alternate route. #covkypd pic.twitter.com/MxCZ8AI0rS — Covington Police Department (@CovKyPD) September 17, 2023

Sunday’s threat comes amid a busy weekend on Cincinnati’s side of the river.

Hundreds of thousands of people converged on Fifth Street Downtown Saturday and Sunday for Oktoberfest Zinzinnati, the nation’s largest German heritage festival.

The Cincinnati Bengals face the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. Sunday in their first home game this season at Paycor Stadium.

Crowds of fans began tailgating outside the stadium, which is just off the Ohio River, earlier this morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.