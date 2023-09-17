Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Autumn-inspired blooms and wares at Mustard Seed Market

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Local artisans presented day two of a fall-themed event at the Clermont County Fairgrounds.

Hosted by Rustic Grains, Mustard Seed Market had over 100 vendors from the Greater Cincinnati area selling all things fall.

You can still check out the market on its final day, Sunday, Sept. 16.

FOX19′s Catherine Bodak has more details of what the event is about below:

Mustard Seed Market at the Clermont County Fairgrounds

