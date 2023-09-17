Cincinnati firefighters rescue pup stuck in drain pipe

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati firefighters rescued a pup stuck in a drain pipe.

It happened Saturday in Oakley.

The fire department tweeted out photos showing the puppy is on the mend and back with the owners.

“Today members of our Engine and Ladder 31 along with our Rescue 9 Firefighters helped rescue this pup who was stuck in a drainage pipe in Oakley. We love helping our neighbors, even those with tails!” Cincy Fire & EMS said in a tweet.

Today members of our Engine and Ladder 31 along with our Rescue 9 Firefighters helped rescue this pup who was stuck in a drainage pipe in Oakley. We love helping our neighbors, even those with tails! pic.twitter.com/n3GT3Dl324 — Cincy Fire & EMS (@CincyFireEMS) September 17, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.