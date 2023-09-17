Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Cincinnati firefighters rescue pup stuck in drain pipe

Cincinnati firefighters say they rescued a pup stuck in a drain pipe Saturday in Oakley.
Cincinnati firefighters say they rescued a pup stuck in a drain pipe Saturday in Oakley.(Cincy Fire & Ems twitter account)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati firefighters rescued a pup stuck in a drain pipe.

It happened Saturday in Oakley.

The fire department tweeted out photos showing the puppy is on the mend and back with the owners.

“Today members of our Engine and Ladder 31 along with our Rescue 9 Firefighters helped rescue this pup who was stuck in a drainage pipe in Oakley. We love helping our neighbors, even those with tails!” Cincy Fire & EMS said in a tweet.

