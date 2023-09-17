Man found dead in chair outside Colerain Twp business fire, police rep says

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Colerain Township police are investigating after a dead man was found in a chair next to the driveway of a business on fire early Sunday, a police spokesman tells FOX19 NOW.

Police suspect the fire and dead man in the 6900 block of Ripple Road could be connected, confirms the spokesman, Jim Love.

The business was fully engulfed when crews arrived around 1 a.m. Sunday.

The cause of the fire also remains under investigation.

No damage estimate was available and police did not release the identity of the person found dead.

