Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Man found dead in chair outside Colerain Twp businsess fire, police rep says

Colerain Township police are investigating after a dead man was found a chair next to the...
Colerain Township police are investigating after a dead man was found a chair next to the driveway of a business on fire early Sunday, a police spokesman tells FOX19 NOW.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Colerain Township police are investigating after a dead man was found in a chair next to the driveway of a business on fire early Sunday, a police spokesman tells FOX19 NOW.

Police suspect the fire and dead man in the 6900 block of Ripple Road could be connected, confirms the spokesman, Jim Love.

The business was fully engulfed when crews arrived around 1 a.m. Sunday.

The cause of the fire also remains under investigation.

No damage estimate was available and police did not release the identity of the person found dead.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash on southbound Interstate 71/75 happened just before Kyles Lane around 3:30 a.m....
Man hit, killed by semi after walking into middle of I-75: Police
Cincinnati Bengals receiver A.J. Green plays against the Tennessee Titans during an NFL...
A.J. Green signs deal to retire a Bengal
Goshen Township police said they found a man dead after responding to a shooting a few minutes...
Police: Suspect identified in overnight Goshen Township shooting
Jonibek Rakhimov is accused of gross sexual imposition according to a police incident report.
DoorDash driver licked woman’s face during delivery, 911 caller says
Malik Rahab, 27, was arrested Friday for several incidents involving him allegedly...
Man accused of groping juvenile in Kroger, possibly more victims

Latest News

The 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s Disease held in West Chester Saturday.
Alzheimer’s Walk 2023 raises awareness
Cincinnati Bengals receiver A.J. Green plays against the Tennessee Titans during an NFL...
A.J. Green signs deal to retire a Bengal
Goshen Township police said they found a man dead after responding to a shooting a few minutes...
Police: Suspect identified in overnight Goshen Township shooting
The crash on southbound Interstate 71/75 happened just before Kyles Lane around 3:30 a.m....
Man hit, killed by semi after walking into middle of I-75: Police