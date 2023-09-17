Man killed in UTV crash in Preble County

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 37-year-old man was killed in a crash involving an off-road vehicle in Preble County, according to Sheriff Mike Simpson.

It happened just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

“Investigators believe that alcohol was a factor in the crash,” Preble County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

First responders found a 2016 Polaris RZR UTV in a yard off Lakengren Drive in a private lake neighborhood near the Ohio/Indiana border, Lakengren Gated Community.

Investigators said they found the driver’s body in the yard near the vehicle.

Bradley W. Cummins of Lakengren was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the news release.

The preliminary investigation found that the UTV was traveling south on Lakengren Drive when it traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a driveway culvert, the release states.

The UTV flipped and came to rest on its side.

Preble County’s sheriff’s office and coroner’s office are both investigating.

This is the second fatal crash overnight in Preble County.

