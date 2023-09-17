Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Second ‘hoax’ bomb threat in less than a week closes Roebling Suspension Bridge

Roebling Bridge back open
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - For the second time in less than a week, a bomb threat believed to be a “hoax” shut down the historic John A. Roebling Bridge over the Ohio River between downtown Cincinnati and Covington, police confirm.

Covington closed their end of the bridge to vehicles and pedestrians around 10 a.m. Sunday. Two Cincinnati police cruisers blocked off their side shortly after.

“We’ve received what we believe is another bomb hoax. But we are working to confirm the bridge is safe. I can’t release any other information and I am going to refer you to FBI and Homeland Security for any other questions about it,” Lt. Justin Bradbury tells FOX19 NOW.

The bridge reopened just before 1 p.m. after multiple law enforcement agencies conducted checks on both sides of the Ohio River.

Roebling Suspension Bridge reopens after bomb threat closes it for hours

This “hoax” bomb threat was similar to one just four days ago, on Wednesday morning.

An anonymous person reported it to Kenton County 911 dispatchers. at 9:48 a.m. Sunday, a Kenton County dispatcher confirmed to FOX19 NOW.

The dispatcher and Covington police both confirmed the threat was similar to one that closed the bridge for hours Wednesday morning that also turned out to be a hoax.

Police turned Wednesday’s case over to the FBI in Louisville, who are investigating and said they “found no information to indicate it was a credible threat.”

Sunday’s threat is being turned over to the FBI as well, the police spokesman says.

Sunday’s threat came amid a busy weekend on Cincinnati’s side of the river.

Hundreds of thousands of people converged on Fifth Street Downtown Saturday and again Sunday for Oktoberfest Zinzinnati, the nation’s largest German heritage festival.

Oktoberfest started an hour earlier than usual, at 10 a.m. Sunday with football fans tailgating outside the stadium, which is just off the Ohio River.

The Cincinnati Bengals kicked off their first home game of the season at 1 p.m. Sunday at Paycor Stadium against the Baltimore Ravens.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash on southbound Interstate 71/75 happened just before Kyles Lane around 3:30 a.m....
Man hit, killed by semi after walking into middle of I-75: Police
Cincinnati Bengals receiver A.J. Green plays against the Tennessee Titans during an NFL...
A.J. Green signs deal to retire a Bengal
Goshen Township police said they found a man dead after responding to a shooting a few minutes...
Police: Suspect identified in overnight Goshen Township shooting
Jonibek Rakhimov is accused of gross sexual imposition according to a police incident report.
DoorDash driver licked woman’s face during delivery, 911 caller says
Malik Rahab, 27, was arrested Friday for several incidents involving him allegedly...
Man accused of groping juvenile in Kroger, possibly more victims

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals fans tailgating Sunday morning ahead of the team's first home game this...
Thousands pack Downtown for first home Bengals game of season, Oktoberfest
A 37-year-old man was killed in a crash involving an off-road vehicle in Preble County,...
Man killed in UTV crash in Preble County
A 20-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Preble County late Saturday,...
20-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash, sheriff says
A stabbing in West Price Hill late Saturday put two men in the hospital and now one of them...
West Price Hill stabbing sends 2 men to hosptial