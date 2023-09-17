Second ‘hoax’ bomb threat in less than a week closes Roebling Suspension Bridge

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - For the second time in less than a week, a bomb threat believed to be a “hoax” shut down the historic John A. Roebling Bridge over the Ohio River between downtown Cincinnati and Covington, police confirm.

Covington closed their end of the bridge to vehicles and pedestrians around 10 a.m. Sunday. Two Cincinnati police cruisers blocked off their side shortly after.

“We’ve received what we believe is another bomb hoax. But we are working to confirm the bridge is safe. I can’t release any other information and I am going to refer you to FBI and Homeland Security for any other questions about it,” Lt. Justin Bradbury tells FOX19 NOW.

The bridge reopened just before 1 p.m. after multiple law enforcement agencies conducted checks on both sides of the Ohio River.

Covington police have just confirmed the Roebling bridge is opening back up !! @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/9crtbo8Dfu — Tayler Davis TV (@taylerdavistv) September 17, 2023

The Roebling Suspension Bridge is temporarily closed to cars and pedestrians after a call into Kenton County dispatcher confirms there was yet another bomb threat. We will keep you updated on when it will open back up . @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/VfyQ5g5wvX — Tayler Davis TV (@taylerdavistv) September 17, 2023

UPDATE: The Roebling Suspension Bridge is secure and is now re-opened to all foot and vehicle traffic. Thank you to everyone impacted for your patience and cooperation. — Covington Police Department (@CovKyPD) September 17, 2023

This “hoax” bomb threat was similar to one just four days ago, on Wednesday morning.

An anonymous person reported it to Kenton County 911 dispatchers. at 9:48 a.m. Sunday, a Kenton County dispatcher confirmed to FOX19 NOW.

The dispatcher and Covington police both confirmed the threat was similar to one that closed the bridge for hours Wednesday morning that also turned out to be a hoax.

Police turned Wednesday’s case over to the FBI in Louisville, who are investigating and said they “found no information to indicate it was a credible threat.”

Sunday’s threat is being turned over to the FBI as well, the police spokesman says.

Please avoid the area of the Roebling Suspension Bridge. Crews are investigating a threat similar to last week's. If you're headed to the Bengals game, you may want to find an alternate route. #covkypd pic.twitter.com/MxCZ8AI0rS — Covington Police Department (@CovKyPD) September 17, 2023

Sunday’s threat came amid a busy weekend on Cincinnati’s side of the river.

Hundreds of thousands of people converged on Fifth Street Downtown Saturday and again Sunday for Oktoberfest Zinzinnati, the nation’s largest German heritage festival.

Oktoberfest started an hour earlier than usual, at 10 a.m. Sunday with football fans tailgating outside the stadium, which is just off the Ohio River.

The Cincinnati Bengals kicked off their first home game of the season at 1 p.m. Sunday at Paycor Stadium against the Baltimore Ravens.

It’s Game Day Baby !!!!! Everyone is all orange today here in Cincinnati!!!

We are out here giving you a live look at the tailgate. @FOX19 #Bengals #gameday #Sunday pic.twitter.com/LSTpuhIN7q — Tayler Davis TV (@taylerdavistv) September 17, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.