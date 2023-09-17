Thousands pack Downtown for first home Bengals game of season, Oktoberfest

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Downtown Cincinnati is packed with hundreds of thousands of people enjoying German beer, food and dancing at the biggest Oktoberfest festival in the nation while Bengals fans cheer on the team’s first home game of the season at Paycor Stadium.

The Bengals kicked off against the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. Sunday.

It’s Game Day Baby !!!!! Everyone is all orange today here in Cincinnati!!!

We are out here giving you a live look at the tailgate. @FOX19 #Bengals #gameday #Sunday pic.twitter.com/LSTpuhIN7q — Tayler Davis TV (@taylerdavistv) September 17, 2023

Newly retired #Bengals legend AJ Green with the honor of Ruler of the Jungle. pic.twitter.com/7UDlTvpevn — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) September 17, 2023

Fifth Street is filled with crowds enjoying the second day of Oktoberfest Zinzinnati,

More than 700,000 people attend the event annually, organizers say.

Festivities include a Bengals pep rally and viewing party on “Game Dey Sunday.”

This year, to celebrate the festival’s return to Fifth Street, all the fun, food, dancing and beer began an extra hour earlier Sunday.

Are we packed for the last day of @OktoberfestZinz and the @Bengals home opener?! Yeah, I’d say we’re packed. pic.twitter.com/IMH2hDKH6H — Connector (@Connector_Cincy) September 17, 2023

