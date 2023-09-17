Thousands pack Downtown for first home Bengals game of season, Oktoberfest

Contests
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Sep. 17, 2023
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Downtown Cincinnati is packed with hundreds of thousands of people enjoying German beer, food and dancing at the biggest Oktoberfest festival in the nation while Bengals fans cheer on the team’s first home game of the season at Paycor Stadium.

The Bengals kicked off against the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Fifth Street is filled with crowds enjoying the second day of Oktoberfest Zinzinnati,

More than 700,000 people attend the event annually, organizers say.

Festivities include a Bengals pep rally and viewing party on “Game Dey Sunday.”

This year, to celebrate the festival’s return to Fifth Street, all the fun, food, dancing and beer began an extra hour earlier Sunday.

