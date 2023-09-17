West Price Hill stabbing sends 2 men to hospital

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A stabbing in West Price Hill late Saturday put two men in the hospital and now one of them faces a criminal charge, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of Westmont Lane just after 10 p.m.

They said they found a 34-year-old man with stab wounds on his neck.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers identified the suspect as 22-year-old Edgar Aguilar.

He was charged with felonious assault, court records show.

Aguilar also was taken to UC hospital for treatment of injuries he received during the fight, police tell me.

If he is released to the Hamilton County Justice Center on Sunday, he will make his first court appearance in the case at 9 a.m. Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.