Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

West Price Hill stabbing sends 2 men to hosptial

A stabbing in West Price Hill late Saturday put two men in the hospital and now one of them...
A stabbing in West Price Hill late Saturday put two men in the hospital and now one of them faces a criminal charge, according to Cincinnati police.(Live 5)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A stabbing in West Price Hill late Saturday put two men in the hospital and now one of them faces a criminal charge, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of Westmont Lane just after 10 p.m.

They said they found a 34-year-old man with stab wounds on his neck.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers identified the suspect as 22-year-old Edgar Aguilar.

He was charged with felonious assault, court records show.

Aguilar also was taken to UC hospital for treatment of injuries he received during the fight, police tell me.

If he is released to the Hamilton County Justice Center on Sunday, he will make his first court appearance in the case at 9 a.m. Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash on southbound Interstate 71/75 happened just before Kyles Lane around 3:30 a.m....
Man hit, killed by semi after walking into middle of I-75: Police
Cincinnati Bengals receiver A.J. Green plays against the Tennessee Titans during an NFL...
A.J. Green signs deal to retire a Bengal
Goshen Township police said they found a man dead after responding to a shooting a few minutes...
Police: Suspect identified in overnight Goshen Township shooting
Jonibek Rakhimov is accused of gross sexual imposition according to a police incident report.
DoorDash driver licked woman’s face during delivery, 911 caller says
Malik Rahab, 27, was arrested Friday for several incidents involving him allegedly...
Man accused of groping juvenile in Kroger, possibly more victims

Latest News

For the second time in less than a week, a bomb threat believed to be a “hoax” has shut down...
Another suspected ‘hoax’ bomb threat closes Roebling Suspension Bridge, police say
A 20-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Preble County late Saturday,...
20-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash, sheriff says
Two people are hospitalized, including a critically hurt female passenger, in a three-vehicle...
2 hurt including 1 critically in OVI crash on Columbia Parkway, police say
Colerain Township police are investigating after a dead man was found in a chair next to the...
Man found dead in chair outside Colerain Twp business fire, police rep says