$1M bond set for Goshen Township murder suspect

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Clermont County Judge set bond on Monday for a man accused of murdering another man in Goshen Township.

Brian Cansler, 30, received a $1 million bond for a murder that took place over the weekend, according to court records.

Goshen police say 43-year-old Eli Wolfe was found near Ohio 28 and Lakeshore Drive after he was shot.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said Wolfe was pronounced dead.

Cansler was later found near a pizza shop less than a quarter mile away from the shooting, police said.

When officers tried to arrest the 30-year-old, he resisted and was tased.

Police say they are still looking for a small caliber pistol they believe was used in the shooting. Currently, they are using sonar in a nearby pond to try and find it.

If anyone finds a similar firearm, they ask that you do not touch it. Instead, call the Goshen Township Police Department.

