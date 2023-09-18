2 hurt including 1 critically in OVI crash on Columbia Parkway, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people are hospitalized, including a critically hurt female passenger, in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Columbia Parkway and William Howard Taft Road, Cincinnati police tell FOX19 NOW.

It was reported late Saturday in the 2400 block of Columbia Parkway, police said in a news release Sunday.

The driver of a 2007 Honda Odyssey minivan heading west on Columbia Parkway ran a red light at William Howard Taft Road and collided with a 2015 Volkswagen Passat turning left onto Columbia Parkway, according to the release.

The minivan then struck a 2023 Chevrolet Malibu traveling east on Columbia Parkway.

The 45-year-old female passenger in the Volkswagen was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with what police say are life-threatening injuries.

The 49-year-old driver of the Volkswagen was treated at the scene for minor injuries, according to police.

The driver who police say is at fault because he ran a red light was transported to the same hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Javier Alfredo Mendez, 45, was charged with aggravated vehicular assault because this is a suspected OVI, police tell FOX19 NOW.

He was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center by 1:30 p.m. Sunday and will make his first court appearance in the case at 9 a.m. Monday, court records show.

