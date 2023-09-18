Cincinnati Restaurant Week brings ‘culinary tourism’ to the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday marks the first day of Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week, and hopefully, you are hungry for some of the tastiest food in the Queen City.
Over 40 restaurants will be participating this September, offering three-course meals for a fixed price between $26 and $46.
“Restaurant Week is an opportunity for consumers to expand their palates and try new places throughout the Cincinnati region,” said Tony Frank, Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week organizer. “It’s also a chance for restaurants to showcase the culinary talent that makes Greater Cincinnati a dining destination.”
Over the past five years, event officials say the foodie-paradise week has raised over $100,000 for Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. For every meal purchased at Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week, $1 is donated to the medical center to help families whose insurance does not cover treatments or who are in financial need, and to assist in research programs.
That tradition continues this month as well.
Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week is Sept. 18-24.
Check out the mouth-watering menus below.
$26 Meals
Agave & Rye - Lunch and Dinner
- First Course: Mac N Cheese Beignets, Queso and Chips OR Salsa and Chips.
- Second Course: Birria Grilled Street Tacos (2), Pollo Grilled Street Tacos (2), El Camaron Grilled Street Tacos (2), Verduras Grilled Street Tacos (2), OR Vegan Jackfruit and Mushroom “Birria Style” Grilled Street Tacos (2).
- Third Course: Tres Leches Cake OR The American Pie Mini Tacos (2)
Condado Tacos - Lunch and Dinner
- First Course: House Margarita, Frozen Margarita, OR Skinny Margarita
- Second Course: Queso, Guacamole, OR Mexican Street Corn
- Third Course: Suggested Tacos (2), BYO Packed Kale Bowl, BYO Packed Black Beans and Rice Bowl, OR Skywalker Nachos
Ripple Wine Bar - Dinner
- First Course: Roasted Grape Salad
- Second Course: Shrimp and Grits, Salmon, Shroom Pasta, OR Filet Mignon (extra $10)
- Third Course: Dark Chocolate Flourless Tort OR Salted Caramel Cheesecake
Seasons 52 - Lunch
- First Course: Seasonal Soup, Field Greens, Romaine Caesar, OR Golden Beet Salad
- Second Course: Rotisserie Half Chicken, Wood-Grilled Tenderloin Salad, Sesame-Grilled Salmon Salad, OR Wood-Grilled Shrimp and Grits
- Third Course: Mini Indulgence Dessert
Taste of Belgium - Lunch and Dinner
- First Course: Carbonnades Poutine OR Bier Cheese and Pretzels
- Second Course: Waffle and Chicken, Mussels Provençale, OR Brunch Burger
- Third Course: Over the Top Waffle OR Banana Nutella Crêpe
W Bar + Bistro - Lunch and Dinner
- First Course: Side Salad OR Nut and Berry Side Salad
- Second Course: Grilled Salmon, Braised Short Rib Mac + Cheese, OR Blackened Chicken
- Third Course: Ice Cream Scoop from Aubrey and Zach’s
$36 Meals
Alcove Kitchen + Bar - Dinner
- First Course: Caesar Salad OR Corn Chowder
- Second Course: Artisan Tomatoes, Fried Cauliflower OR Roasted Carrots
- Third Course: Roasted Chicken Breast, Braised Short Rib Risotto OR Crispy Tofu
Amador Cuban - Lunch and Dinner
- First Course: Lechon Tostones
- Second Course: Cuban Paella
- Third Course: Flan De Chocolate
BrewRiver Creole Kitchen - Dinner
- First Course: BrewRiver Salad, Chicken and Andouille Gumbo, OR Smoked Gouda Pimento Cheese
- Second Course: Creole Jumbalaya, Pasta Monica, Streetcar Burger, White Truffle Mac n Cheese, Blackened Carolina Catfish Basket, OR Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Entree
- Third Course: House-Made Bananas Foster Bread Pudding OR Dark Chocolate Beer Brownie
Brown Dog Cafe - Dinner
- First Course: House Smoked Nashville Wings (GF), Peach Caprese (VG), OR Crab and Corn Chowder (GF)
- Second Course: Waldorf Salad (GF and VG), House Salad (GF and VG), OR Bacon Tomato Caesar
- Third Course: Chili Dusted Mahi (GF), Double Duck (GF), OR Sweet Potato Ravioli (VG)
Ché OTR - Dinner
- First Course: Red Chimi Chicken Wings, Choice of Empanada (1), OR Chimi-Shrimp Scampi
- Second Course: Gorgonzola Romaine, Buenos Aires, OR Sopa de Zapallo
- Third Course: Argentine Street Tacos (3), Choripan Sandwich, Choice of Empanadas (3), OR Steak Frites (extra $6)
deSha’s American Tavern - Lunch and Dinner
- First Course: Butternut Squash Salad OR Black Kale Caesar
- Second Course: Pecan Crusted Sole, Southern Fried Chicken, OR 8 oz. Grilled Ribeye
- Third Course: Deep Dish Cookie OR Lemon Ice Box Pie
Kona Grill - Lunch and Dinner
- First Course: Ribeye Meatballs, Picasso Roll, Sweet and Bleu Salad, OR Poke Bowl
- Second Course: Cilantro Lime Chicken, Sweet-Chili Glazed Salmon, Prime Rib 10 oz., Kona Stir-Fry, OR Kona Surf and Turf
- Third Course: New York Cheesecake OR Double-Stack Brownie
Libby’s Southern Comfort - Lunch and Dinner
- First Course: Goetta Hush Puppies, Juju’s Deviled Eggs, OR Libby’s House BLT Salad
- Second Course: Half Bird, Pasta Alfredo, OR Fresh Atlantic Salmon
- Third Course: Choice of House Made Dessert
Louvino OTR - Dinner
- First Course: Warm Brussels Sprouts, Caesar, OR Loaded Baked Potato Tots
- Second Course: Faroe Island Salmon, Shrimp and Grits, Chicken Tacos with Fries, OR Umami Burger with Fries
- Third Course: Your Choice of Desserts
Nicholson’s Fine Foot and Whisk(e)y - Lunch and Dinner
- First Course: Petite Caprese Salad OR Tavern Salad
- Second Course: Blackened Mahi Mahi, Chicken Schnitzel, OR Braised Short Rib
- Third Course: Sticky Toffee Pudding OR Lemon Ice Box Pie
Primo Italian Steakhouse - Dinner
- First Course: Chopped Salad, Caesar Salad, OR Zuppa Di Funghi e Cipolle
- Second Course: Cotoletta Di Vitello e Pasta, Pollo e Pasta, Branzino Fricano, Iberico Pork Chop, OR 12 oz. Certified Angus Beef NY Strip
- Third Course: Panna Cotta, Creme Anglaise, OR Tiramisu
Seasons 52 - Dinner
- First Course: Seasonal Soup, Field Greens, Romaine Caesar, OR Golden Beet Salad
- Second Course: Cedar Plank-Roasted Salmon, 6 oz. Wood-Grilled Filet Mignon, OR Caramelized Grilled Sea Scallops
- Third Course: Mini Indulgence Dessert
Street City - Lunch and Dinner
- First Course: Caesar Salad OR Cream of Wild Mushroom Soup
- Second Course: 6 oz. Choice Filet, Bourbon Braised Short Rib, OR Everything Salmon
- Third Course: Salted Caramel Cheesecake OR Bread Pudding
$46 Meals
Alfio’s Buon Cibo - Dinner
- First Course: Cioppino Seafood Stew, Poached Pear and Fig Salad, OR Muffaletta Empanada
- Second Course: Ora King Salmon, Smoked Gouda Agnolotti, New Zealand Lamb Chops OR Chicken Marsala
- Third Course: Passionfruit Meringue Pie Cheesecake, Pumpkin Spice Semifreddo, OR Crème Brulé Chocolate Cake
Baru - Dinner
- First Course: Edamame, Crispy Brussel, OR Tokyo Wedge
- Second Course: Ebi Crunch, Gravlax Roll, Yellow Tail Yuzu, OR Tuna Fire Crunch
- Third Course: Chicken Katsu, Seared Scallops, OR Salmon Ishiyaki
Butcher and Barrel - Dinner
- First Course: Chorizo Meatballs, Tomato Bruschetta, OR Tun Tartare
- Second Course: Grilled Caesar, Wedge, Cacio e Pepe Salad, OR Chorizo Clam Chowder
- Third Course: Steak Milanesa, Grilled Salmon, Grilled Chicken Napoleon OR Steak Frites (extra $12)
Council Oak - Dinner
- First Course: Crispy Artichoke Salad
- Second Course: Wagyu Smash Burger
- Third Course: Pumpkin Cake
Eighteen at The Radisson - Dinner
- First Course: Fresh Greens
- Second Course: Atlantic Salmon, Chicken Marsala, 10 oz. Angus Reserve New York Strip, OR Half Rack Baby Back Ribs
- Third Course: Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake, Bourbon Butter Cake, OR New York Cheesecake
El Coyote - Dinner
- First Course: Chorizo Stuffed Avocado OR Potato Skin
- Second Course: Bone-In Pork Chops, Carne Asada, OR Atlantic Salmon
- Third Course: Homemade Banana Cream Pie OR Homemade Peanut Butter Pie
Embers - Dinner
- First Course: Spicy Tuna Roll, Lobster Bisque, OR Caesar Salad
- Second Course: Verlasso Salmon, Black Truffle Roasted 1/2 Chicken, OR Red Wine Braised Short Rib
- Third Course: Crème Brûlée OR Oreo Stuffed Doughnuts
Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ - Lunch and Dinner
- First Course: Your choice of appetizer served with Gyu-Kaku’s Half Salad, White Rice, Miso Soup, and Gyu-Sushi (2 pc.)
- Second Course: Your choice of BBQ Sets and one Vegetable
- Third Course: Vanilla Ice Cream, Green Tea Ice Cream, OR Classic BBQ S’more
Ivory House - Dinner
- First Course: Side Salad OR Caesar Salad
- Second Course: Filet Mignon (6 oz.), Salmon, OR Tomahawk Pork Chop
- Third Course: Petite Chocolate Mousse Cake
Jag’s Steak and Seafood - Dinner
- First Course: Whipped Honey Ricotta, Camelot Chicken, OR Oysters St. Clair
- Second Course: Julius Caesar Salad, Cherry Almond Salad, OR Roasted Garlic and Potato Soup
- Third Course: Certified Angus Beef Filet Mignon, Chicken Marsala, OR Sage Brown Butter Halibut
Metropole on Walnut - Dinner
- First Course: Heirloom Tomato Panzanella, Crispy Deviled Eggs, OR Burrata
- Second Course: Black Hawk Smash Burger, Seared Salmon, OR Spring Herb Brined Chicken
- Third Course: Chocolate Tart OR Crème Fraiche Panna Cotta
Nicola’s - Dinner
- First Course: Boucheron Goat Cheese OR Melon Gazpacho
- Second Course: Crispy Potato Gnocchi OR Spaghetti alla Chitarra
- Third Course: Prime NY Strip Steak OR Pan Roasted Arctic Charr
Overlook Kitchen + Bar - Dinner
- First Course: Mushroom Bisque OR Frisée Salad
- Second Course: Sirloin Fillet OR Seared Salmon
- Third Course: Chocolate Torte
Pampas Argentine Gastropub - Dinner
- First Course: Corn Fritters, Chorizo-Stuffed Piquillo Peppers, OR Stuffed Mushrooms
- Second Course: Grilled Caesar, Gorgonzola Romaine, OR Chowder
- Third Course: Antarctic Salmon, Chimi Chicken, Smoked Beef Brisket, OR Filet Medallions (extra $10)
Primavista - Dinner
- First Course: Bruschetta, Caesar, OR Gnocchi with Brown Butter
- Second Course: Sauteed Veal Callopine, Broiled Salmon, OR Shrimp and Gnocchi
- Third Course: Bread Pudding OR Tiramisu
Prime - Lunch and Dinner
- First Course: Strawberry Fields Salad, Caesar Salad, Soup du Jour, OR Lobster Bisque
- Second Course: 6 oz. Certified Angus Beef Filet, Primo Pork Chop, OR Chilean Sea Bass
- Third Course: Key Lime Pie OR Grippo’s Pretzel Crusted Brownie
Salazar - Dinner
- First Course: Salad of Farm Greens OR Salmon Rillettes
- Second Course: Spaghetti Rolled in House OR Cider Poached Mettwurst
- Third Course: Honey Cake OR House-Made Ice Cream or Sorbet
Shires’ Rooftop - Dinner
- First Course: Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, Fried Green Tomato, OR Red Chimichurri Shrimp
- Second Course: Caesar Salad OR Strawberry Arugula Salad
- Third Course: Antarctic Salmon, Half A Cornish Game Hen, Potato Gnocchi, OR Filet Mignon (extra $7)
Somm Wine Bar - Dinner
- First Course: Mixed Green Salad, Wild Mushroom Soup, OR New Orleans Style Rock Shrimp
- Second Course: Somm Prime Sirloin, Amish Chicken, OR Faroe Island Salmon
- Third Course: Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake OR Pistachio Ricotta Cake
Son of a Butcher - Dinner
- First Course: Butter Board, Caesar Salad, OR Million $ Deviled Eggs (3)
- Second Course: Beef Tournedos Au Poivre, Crispy Skin Salmon, OR Gnocchi Ala Vodka
- Third Course: House Cookie Flight
Spoon and Cellar - Dinner
- First Course: Curried Butternut Bisque, Granny Smith Apple Greens, OR Crispy Chipotle Calamari
- Second Course: Red Wine-Braised Short Ribs, Balsamic Roasted Chicken with Root Vegetables, OR Crispy Brown Butter Gnocchi with Brussels Sprouts
- Third Course: Southern Bourbon Bread Pudding OR Cheesecake Tiramisu
Subito - Dinner
- First Course: Caesar Salad, Watermelon & Peach Caprese, OR Ricotta and Plum Bruschetta
- Second Course: Chicken Saltimbocca, Truffle Mushroom Campanelle, Duroc Pork Chop, OR Shrimp Linguine
- Third Course: Chocolate Budino OR Orange Safe Cannoli
The Capital Grille - Lunch and Dinner
- First Course: Wedge Salad, Field Greens Salad, OR New England Clam Chowder
- Second Course: Filet Mignon 8 oz., Roasted Chicken Breast, OR Citrus Glazed Salmon
- Third Course: Mini Flourless Chocolate Espresso Cake OR Mini Capital Grille Cheesecake
The Golden Lamb - Lunch and Dinner
- First Course: Roasted Beet and Apple Salad OR Roasted Butternut Squash Bisque
- Second Course: Braised Lamb Shank, Crispy Skin Pan Roasted Rainbow Trout, OR Hickory Smoked Prime Rib
- Third Course: Blueberry Peach Pie OR Vanilla Bean Crème Brule
The Melting Pot - Lunch and Dinner
- First Course: Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Fondue, Spinach and Artichoke Cheese Fondue, OR Quattro Formaggio Cheese Fondue
- Second Course: BBQ Pork Tenderloin, Teriyaki Marinated Salmon, Garlic Herb Chicken, Cajun Shrimp, Chicken Potstickers, AND Fresh Vegetable Medley with dipping sauces
- Third Course: Any pure Chocolate, Original Milk and Peanut Butter, OR Cookies and Cream Chocolate Fondue
TRIO Bistro - Dinner
- First Course: Chopped Salad, Caesar, OR Lobster Bisque
- Second Course: Bourbon Ginger Glazed Salmon, Lemon Chicken, TRIO Meatloaf, OR Red Wine Braised Short Ribs
- Third Course: Vanilla Bean Crème Brûlée OR Chocolate Mousse
Via Vite - Dinner
- First Course: Honeymoon Salad OR Arugula Salad
- Second Course: Lumache alla Vodka OR Hand Crafted Crispy Gnocchi
- Third Course: Roasted Pork Filet OR Grilled Swordfish
