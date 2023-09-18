Cincinnati Restaurant Week brings ‘culinary tourism’ to the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday marks the first day of Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week, and hopefully, you are hungry for some of the tastiest food in the Queen City.

Over 40 restaurants will be participating this September, offering three-course meals for a fixed price between $26 and $46.

“Restaurant Week is an opportunity for consumers to expand their palates and try new places throughout the Cincinnati region,” said Tony Frank, Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week organizer. “It’s also a chance for restaurants to showcase the culinary talent that makes Greater Cincinnati a dining destination.”

Over the past five years, event officials say the foodie-paradise week has raised over $100,000 for Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. For every meal purchased at Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week, $1 is donated to the medical center to help families whose insurance does not cover treatments or who are in financial need, and to assist in research programs.

That tradition continues this month as well.

Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week is Sept. 18-24.

Check out the mouth-watering menus below.

$26 Meals

Agave & Rye - Lunch and Dinner

First Course: Mac N Cheese Beignets, Queso and Chips OR Salsa and Chips.

Second Course: Birria Grilled Street Tacos (2), Pollo Grilled Street Tacos (2), El Camaron Grilled Street Tacos (2), Verduras Grilled Street Tacos (2), OR Vegan Jackfruit and Mushroom “Birria Style” Grilled Street Tacos (2).

Third Course: Tres Leches Cake OR The American Pie Mini Tacos (2)

Condado Tacos - Lunch and Dinner

First Course: House Margarita, Frozen Margarita, OR Skinny Margarita

Second Course: Queso, Guacamole, OR Mexican Street Corn

Third Course: Suggested Tacos (2), BYO Packed Kale Bowl, BYO Packed Black Beans and Rice Bowl, OR Skywalker Nachos

Ripple Wine Bar - Dinner

First Course: Roasted Grape Salad

Second Course: Shrimp and Grits, Salmon, Shroom Pasta, OR Filet Mignon (extra $10)

Third Course: Dark Chocolate Flourless Tort OR Salted Caramel Cheesecake

Seasons 52 - Lunch

First Course: Seasonal Soup, Field Greens, Romaine Caesar, OR Golden Beet Salad

Second Course: Rotisserie Half Chicken, Wood-Grilled Tenderloin Salad, Sesame-Grilled Salmon Salad, OR Wood-Grilled Shrimp and Grits

Third Course: Mini Indulgence Dessert

Taste of Belgium - Lunch and Dinner

First Course: Carbonnades Poutine OR Bier Cheese and Pretzels

Second Course: Waffle and Chicken, Mussels Provençale, OR Brunch Burger

Third Course: Over the Top Waffle OR Banana Nutella Crêpe

W Bar + Bistro - Lunch and Dinner

First Course: Side Salad OR Nut and Berry Side Salad

Second Course: Grilled Salmon, Braised Short Rib Mac + Cheese, OR Blackened Chicken

Third Course: Ice Cream Scoop from Aubrey and Zach’s

$36 Meals

First Course: Caesar Salad OR Corn Chowder

Second Course: Artisan Tomatoes, Fried Cauliflower OR Roasted Carrots

Third Course: Roasted Chicken Breast, Braised Short Rib Risotto OR Crispy Tofu

Amador Cuban - Lunch and Dinner

First Course: Lechon Tostones

Second Course: Cuban Paella

Third Course: Flan De Chocolate

BrewRiver Creole Kitchen - Dinner

First Course: BrewRiver Salad, Chicken and Andouille Gumbo, OR Smoked Gouda Pimento Cheese

Second Course: Creole Jumbalaya, Pasta Monica, Streetcar Burger, White Truffle Mac n Cheese, Blackened Carolina Catfish Basket, OR Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Entree

Third Course: House-Made Bananas Foster Bread Pudding OR Dark Chocolate Beer Brownie

Brown Dog Cafe - Dinner

First Course: House Smoked Nashville Wings (GF), Peach Caprese (VG), OR Crab and Corn Chowder (GF)

Second Course: Waldorf Salad (GF and VG), House Salad (GF and VG), OR Bacon Tomato Caesar

Third Course: Chili Dusted Mahi (GF), Double Duck (GF), OR Sweet Potato Ravioli (VG)

Ché OTR - Dinner

First Course: Red Chimi Chicken Wings, Choice of Empanada (1), OR Chimi-Shrimp Scampi

Second Course: Gorgonzola Romaine, Buenos Aires, OR Sopa de Zapallo

Third Course: Argentine Street Tacos (3), Choripan Sandwich, Choice of Empanadas (3), OR Steak Frites (extra $6)

deSha’s American Tavern - Lunch and Dinner

First Course: Butternut Squash Salad OR Black Kale Caesar

Second Course: Pecan Crusted Sole, Southern Fried Chicken, OR 8 oz. Grilled Ribeye

Third Course: Deep Dish Cookie OR Lemon Ice Box Pie

Kona Grill - Lunch and Dinner

First Course: Ribeye Meatballs, Picasso Roll, Sweet and Bleu Salad, OR Poke Bowl

Second Course: Cilantro Lime Chicken, Sweet-Chili Glazed Salmon, Prime Rib 10 oz., Kona Stir-Fry, OR Kona Surf and Turf

Third Course: New York Cheesecake OR Double-Stack Brownie

Libby’s Southern Comfort - Lunch and Dinner

First Course: Goetta Hush Puppies, Juju’s Deviled Eggs, OR Libby’s House BLT Salad

Second Course: Half Bird, Pasta Alfredo, OR Fresh Atlantic Salmon

Third Course: Choice of House Made Dessert

Louvino OTR - Dinner

First Course: Warm Brussels Sprouts, Caesar, OR Loaded Baked Potato Tots

Second Course: Faroe Island Salmon, Shrimp and Grits, Chicken Tacos with Fries, OR Umami Burger with Fries

Third Course: Your Choice of Desserts

Louvino (Priovided: Cincinnati Restaurant Week)

Nicholson’s Fine Foot and Whisk(e)y - Lunch and Dinner

First Course: Petite Caprese Salad OR Tavern Salad

Second Course: Blackened Mahi Mahi, Chicken Schnitzel, OR Braised Short Rib

Third Course: Sticky Toffee Pudding OR Lemon Ice Box Pie

Primo Italian Steakhouse - Dinner

First Course: Chopped Salad, Caesar Salad, OR Zuppa Di Funghi e Cipolle

Second Course: Cotoletta Di Vitello e Pasta, Pollo e Pasta, Branzino Fricano, Iberico Pork Chop, OR 12 oz. Certified Angus Beef NY Strip

Third Course: Panna Cotta, Creme Anglaise, OR Tiramisu

Seasons 52 - Dinner

First Course: Seasonal Soup, Field Greens, Romaine Caesar, OR Golden Beet Salad

Second Course: Cedar Plank-Roasted Salmon, 6 oz. Wood-Grilled Filet Mignon, OR Caramelized Grilled Sea Scallops

Third Course: Mini Indulgence Dessert

Street City - Lunch and Dinner

First Course: Caesar Salad OR Cream of Wild Mushroom Soup

Second Course: 6 oz. Choice Filet, Bourbon Braised Short Rib, OR Everything Salmon

Third Course: Salted Caramel Cheesecake OR Bread Pudding

$46 Meals

First Course: Cioppino Seafood Stew, Poached Pear and Fig Salad, OR Muffaletta Empanada

Second Course: Ora King Salmon, Smoked Gouda Agnolotti, New Zealand Lamb Chops OR Chicken Marsala

Third Course: Passionfruit Meringue Pie Cheesecake, Pumpkin Spice Semifreddo, OR Crème Brulé Chocolate Cake

Baru - Dinner

First Course: Edamame, Crispy Brussel, OR Tokyo Wedge

Second Course: Ebi Crunch, Gravlax Roll, Yellow Tail Yuzu, OR Tuna Fire Crunch

Third Course: Chicken Katsu, Seared Scallops, OR Salmon Ishiyaki

Butcher and Barrel - Dinner

First Course: Chorizo Meatballs, Tomato Bruschetta, OR Tun Tartare

Second Course: Grilled Caesar, Wedge, Cacio e Pepe Salad, OR Chorizo Clam Chowder

Third Course: Steak Milanesa, Grilled Salmon, Grilled Chicken Napoleon OR Steak Frites (extra $12)

Council Oak - Dinner

First Course: Crispy Artichoke Salad

Second Course: Wagyu Smash Burger

Third Course: Pumpkin Cake

Eighteen at The Radisson - Dinner

First Course: Fresh Greens

Second Course: Atlantic Salmon, Chicken Marsala, 10 oz. Angus Reserve New York Strip, OR Half Rack Baby Back Ribs

Third Course: Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake, Bourbon Butter Cake, OR New York Cheesecake

El Coyote - Dinner

First Course: Chorizo Stuffed Avocado OR Potato Skin

Second Course: Bone-In Pork Chops, Carne Asada, OR Atlantic Salmon

Third Course: Homemade Banana Cream Pie OR Homemade Peanut Butter Pie

Embers - Dinner

First Course: Spicy Tuna Roll, Lobster Bisque, OR Caesar Salad

Second Course: Verlasso Salmon, Black Truffle Roasted 1/2 Chicken, OR Red Wine Braised Short Rib

Third Course: Crème Brûlée OR Oreo Stuffed Doughnuts

Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ - Lunch and Dinner

First Course: Your choice of appetizer served with Gyu-Kaku’s Half Salad, White Rice, Miso Soup, and Gyu-Sushi (2 pc.)

Second Course: Your choice of BBQ Sets and one Vegetable

Third Course: Vanilla Ice Cream, Green Tea Ice Cream, OR Classic BBQ S’more

Ivory House - Dinner

First Course: Side Salad OR Caesar Salad

Second Course: Filet Mignon (6 oz.), Salmon, OR Tomahawk Pork Chop

Third Course: Petite Chocolate Mousse Cake

First Course: Whipped Honey Ricotta, Camelot Chicken, OR Oysters St. Clair

Second Course: Julius Caesar Salad, Cherry Almond Salad, OR Roasted Garlic and Potato Soup

Third Course: Certified Angus Beef Filet Mignon, Chicken Marsala, OR Sage Brown Butter Halibut

Metropole on Walnut - Dinner

First Course: Heirloom Tomato Panzanella, Crispy Deviled Eggs, OR Burrata

Second Course: Black Hawk Smash Burger, Seared Salmon, OR Spring Herb Brined Chicken

Third Course: Chocolate Tart OR Crème Fraiche Panna Cotta

First Course: Boucheron Goat Cheese OR Melon Gazpacho

Second Course: Crispy Potato Gnocchi OR Spaghetti alla Chitarra

Third Course: Prime NY Strip Steak OR Pan Roasted Arctic Charr

First Course: Mushroom Bisque OR Frisée Salad

Second Course: Sirloin Fillet OR Seared Salmon

Third Course: Chocolate Torte

Pampas Argentine Gastropub - Dinner

First Course: Corn Fritters, Chorizo-Stuffed Piquillo Peppers, OR Stuffed Mushrooms

Second Course: Grilled Caesar, Gorgonzola Romaine, OR Chowder

Third Course: Antarctic Salmon, Chimi Chicken, Smoked Beef Brisket, OR Filet Medallions (extra $10)

Primavista - Dinner

First Course: Bruschetta, Caesar, OR Gnocchi with Brown Butter

Second Course: Sauteed Veal Callopine, Broiled Salmon, OR Shrimp and Gnocchi

Third Course: Bread Pudding OR Tiramisu

Prime - Lunch and Dinner

First Course: Strawberry Fields Salad, Caesar Salad, Soup du Jour, OR Lobster Bisque

Second Course: 6 oz. Certified Angus Beef Filet, Primo Pork Chop, OR Chilean Sea Bass

Third Course: Key Lime Pie OR Grippo’s Pretzel Crusted Brownie

Salazar - Dinner

First Course: Salad of Farm Greens OR Salmon Rillettes

Second Course: Spaghetti Rolled in House OR Cider Poached Mettwurst

Third Course: Honey Cake OR House-Made Ice Cream or Sorbet

First Course: Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, Fried Green Tomato, OR Red Chimichurri Shrimp

Second Course: Caesar Salad OR Strawberry Arugula Salad

Third Course: Antarctic Salmon, Half A Cornish Game Hen, Potato Gnocchi, OR Filet Mignon (extra $7)

Somm Wine Bar - Dinner

First Course: Mixed Green Salad, Wild Mushroom Soup, OR New Orleans Style Rock Shrimp

Second Course: Somm Prime Sirloin, Amish Chicken, OR Faroe Island Salmon

Third Course: Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake OR Pistachio Ricotta Cake

Son of a Butcher - Dinner

First Course: Butter Board, Caesar Salad, OR Million $ Deviled Eggs (3)

Second Course: Beef Tournedos Au Poivre, Crispy Skin Salmon, OR Gnocchi Ala Vodka

Third Course: House Cookie Flight

Spoon and Cellar - Dinner

First Course: Curried Butternut Bisque, Granny Smith Apple Greens, OR Crispy Chipotle Calamari

Second Course: Red Wine-Braised Short Ribs, Balsamic Roasted Chicken with Root Vegetables, OR Crispy Brown Butter Gnocchi with Brussels Sprouts

Third Course: Southern Bourbon Bread Pudding OR Cheesecake Tiramisu

Subito - Dinner

First Course: Caesar Salad, Watermelon & Peach Caprese, OR Ricotta and Plum Bruschetta

Second Course: Chicken Saltimbocca, Truffle Mushroom Campanelle, Duroc Pork Chop, OR Shrimp Linguine

Third Course: Chocolate Budino OR Orange Safe Cannoli

The Capital Grille - Lunch and Dinner

First Course: Wedge Salad, Field Greens Salad, OR New England Clam Chowder

Second Course: Filet Mignon 8 oz., Roasted Chicken Breast, OR Citrus Glazed Salmon

Third Course: Mini Flourless Chocolate Espresso Cake OR Mini Capital Grille Cheesecake

The Golden Lamb - Lunch and Dinner

First Course: Roasted Beet and Apple Salad OR Roasted Butternut Squash Bisque

Second Course: Braised Lamb Shank, Crispy Skin Pan Roasted Rainbow Trout, OR Hickory Smoked Prime Rib

Third Course: Blueberry Peach Pie OR Vanilla Bean Crème Brule

The Melting Pot - Lunch and Dinner

First Course: Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Fondue, Spinach and Artichoke Cheese Fondue, OR Quattro Formaggio Cheese Fondue

Second Course: BBQ Pork Tenderloin, Teriyaki Marinated Salmon, Garlic Herb Chicken, Cajun Shrimp, Chicken Potstickers, AND Fresh Vegetable Medley with dipping sauces

Third Course: Any pure Chocolate, Original Milk and Peanut Butter, OR Cookies and Cream Chocolate Fondue

TRIO Bistro (Priovided: Cincinnati Restaurant Week)

TRIO Bistro - Dinner

First Course: Chopped Salad, Caesar, OR Lobster Bisque

Second Course: Bourbon Ginger Glazed Salmon, Lemon Chicken, TRIO Meatloaf, OR Red Wine Braised Short Ribs

Third Course: Vanilla Bean Crème Brûlée OR Chocolate Mousse

Via Vite - Dinner

First Course: Honeymoon Salad OR Arugula Salad

Second Course: Lumache alla Vodka OR Hand Crafted Crispy Gnocchi

Third Course: Roasted Pork Filet OR Grilled Swordfish

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.