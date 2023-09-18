Dry Weather The Next Several Days

Contests
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday we will have plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid 70s.

Tuesday, morning lows will be in the low 50s with highs in the upper 70s with sunshine. Above-normal temperatures move in as a dome of warmer air enters the Ohio Valley region. Wednesday is sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds for Thursday and Friday with lows in the upper 50s and highs in the low 80s.

Next weekend will continue to stay dry with morning lows in the low 60s and highs in the low 80s.

