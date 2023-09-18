Fatal motorcycle crash in Butler County

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 42-year-old motorcyclist is dead in a three-vehicle crash in Butler County, police say.

It happened Sunday night at the intersection of Ohio 4 (Hamilton-Middletown Road) at Millikin Road, according to a news release Monday.

A preliminary investigation indicates the motorcycle operator slowed or stopped at the northbound side of the intersection just before 9:30 p.m., police say.

The driver of a northbound 2005 Toyota Solara hit the motorcycle from behind, ejecting the motorcyclist onto the road, according to the release.

Another vehicle traveling north on Ohio 4, a 2012 Kia Soul, then struck the motorcyclist, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. He was not wearing a helmet.

His name was not released. He is from Liberty Township, according to the news release.

The drivers of the other two vehicles spoke with police during the investigation. Both are Hamilton men in their 30s, police say.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have additional information or witnessed the crash is asked to call the Fairfield Township Police Investigations Section at 513-785-1463.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.