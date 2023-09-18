Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Fatal motorcycle crash in Butler County

A 42-year-old motorcyclist is dead in a three-vehicle crash in Fairfield Township, police say.
A 42-year-old motorcyclist is dead in a three-vehicle crash in Fairfield Township, police say.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 42-year-old motorcyclist is dead in a three-vehicle crash in Butler County, police say.

It happened Sunday night at the intersection of Ohio 4 (Hamilton-Middletown Road) at Millikin Road, according to a news release Monday.

A preliminary investigation indicates the motorcycle operator slowed or stopped at the northbound side of the intersection just before 9:30 p.m., police say.

The driver of a northbound 2005 Toyota Solara hit the motorcycle from behind, ejecting the motorcyclist onto the road, according to the release.

Another vehicle traveling north on Ohio 4, a 2012 Kia Soul, then struck the motorcyclist, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. He was not wearing a helmet.

His name was not released. He is from Liberty Township, according to the news release.

The drivers of the other two vehicles spoke with police during the investigation. Both are Hamilton men in their 30s, police say.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have additional information or witnessed the crash is asked to call the Fairfield Township Police Investigations Section at 513-785-1463.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colerain Township police are investigating after a dead man was found in a chair next to the...
Man found dead in chair outside Colerain Twp business fire, police rep says
Cincinnati Bengals receiver A.J. Green plays against the Tennessee Titans during an NFL...
A.J. Green signs deal to retire a Bengal
A 20-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Preble County late Saturday,...
20-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash, sheriff says
For the second time in less than a week, a bomb threat believed to be a “hoax” shut down the...
FBI investigates after second ‘hoax’ bomb threat in less than a week closes Roebling Suspension Bridge
The crash on southbound Interstate 71/75 happened just before Kyles Lane around 3:30 a.m....
Man hit, killed by semi after walking into middle of I-75: Police

Latest News

Jarvis Barnes (left) and Diablo McCoats (right)
Covid delays OTR mass shooting trial
Joby Aviation Inc. will build an electric air taxi manufacturing facility at the Dayton...
‘Historic day’: Commercial air taxies coming to Dayton, creating 2K jobs, governor says
First Alert Forecast For Monday
Frank's First Alert Forecast
For the second time in less than a week, a bomb threat believed to be a “hoax” shut down the...
FBI investigates after second ‘hoax’ bomb threat in less than a week closes Roebling Suspension Bridge