Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

FBI investigates after second ‘hoax’ bomb threat in less than a week closes Roebling Suspension Bridge

Roebling Bridge back open
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - For the second time in less than a week, a bomb threat believed to be a “hoax” shut down the historic John A. Roebling Bridge over the Ohio River between downtown Cincinnati and Covington, police confirm.

Covington closed their end of the bridge to vehicles and pedestrians around 10 a.m. Sunday. Two Cincinnati police cruisers blocked off their side shortly after.

“We’ve received what we believe is another bomb hoax. But we are working to confirm the bridge is safe. I can’t release any other information and I am going to refer you to FBI and Homeland Security for any other questions about it,” Lt. Justin Bradbury tells FOX19 NOW.

The bridge reopened just before 1 p.m. after multiple law enforcement agencies conducted checks on both sides of the Ohio River.

Roebling Suspension Bridge reopens after bomb threat closes it for hours

This “hoax” bomb threat was similar to one just four days ago, on Wednesday morning.

An anonymous person reported it to Kenton County 911 dispatchers. at 9:48 a.m. Sunday, a Kenton County dispatcher confirmed to FOX19 NOW.

The dispatcher and Covington police both confirmed the threat was similar to one that closed the bridge for hours Wednesday morning that also turned out to be a hoax.

Police turned Wednesday’s case over to the FBI in Louisville, who are investigating and said they “found no information to indicate it was a credible threat.”

Sunday’s threat is being turned over to the FBI as well, the police spokesman says.

A spokeswoman for the FBI in Louisville tells FOX19 NOW:

“Once again, we do not believe today’s bomb threat was credible. We are actively working with all of our law enforcement partners to identify those responsible. We appreciate everyone’s patience during today’s incident and continue to urge the public to remain vigilant and immediately report all suspicious activity to law enforcement.”

Sunday’s threat came amid a busy weekend on Cincinnati’s side of the river.

Hundreds of thousands of people converged on Fifth Street Downtown Saturday and again Sunday for Oktoberfest Zinzinnati, the nation’s largest German heritage festival.

Oktoberfest started an hour earlier than usual, at 10 a.m. Sunday with football fans tailgating outside the stadium, which is just off the Ohio River.

The Cincinnati Bengals kicked off their first home game of the season at 1 p.m. Sunday at Paycor Stadium against the Baltimore Ravens.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colerain Township police are investigating after a dead man was found in a chair next to the...
Man found dead in chair outside Colerain Twp business fire, police rep says
Cincinnati Bengals receiver A.J. Green plays against the Tennessee Titans during an NFL...
A.J. Green signs deal to retire a Bengal
A 20-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Preble County late Saturday,...
20-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash, sheriff says
The crash on southbound Interstate 71/75 happened just before Kyles Lane around 3:30 a.m....
Man hit, killed by semi after walking into middle of I-75: Police

Latest News

A 22-year-old Dayton man was arrested in downtown Cincinnati Sunday after refusing to listen to...
Man charged with being disorderly while intoxicated, approaching ‘officers using a fighting posture’
Two people are hospitalized, including a critically hurt female passenger, in a three-vehicle...
2 hurt including 1 critically in OVI crash on Columbia Parkway, police say
The Cincinnati band, The National, hosted a two-day-long festival in Smale Park at the ICON...
‘It’s very real music’: The National performs in their hometown for 2-day festival
Cincinnati Police are investigating the shooting.
82-year-old woman injured in Interstate shooting, police say