Friends walk from Fairfield to GABP for the Nuxhall Foundation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A group of friends are walking from Fairfield to Great American Ball Park to raise awareness and money for the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Field.

That is a 21-mile walk - almost the same distance as a marathon.

The Nuxhall Foundation is all about giving children and adults, who may face a physical challenge every day, the opportunity to play baseball.

People can visit the Nuxhall Miracle League’s website to learn more or to donate.

