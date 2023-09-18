Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Friends walk from Fairfield to GABP for the Nuxhall Foundation

Friends walk from Fairfield to GABP for the Nuxhall Foundation
By Jason Maxwell
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A group of friends are walking from Fairfield to Great American Ball Park to raise awareness and money for the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Field.

That is a 21-mile walk - almost the same distance as a marathon.

The Nuxhall Foundation is all about giving children and adults, who may face a physical challenge every day, the opportunity to play baseball.

FOX10 NOW Photojournalist Jason Maxwell has more on the story. Watch the video above.

People can visit the Nuxhall Miracle League’s website to learn more or to donate.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colerain Township police are investigating after a dead man was found in a chair next to the...
Man found dead in chair outside Colerain Township business fire, police rep says
Cincinnati Bengals receiver A.J. Green plays against the Tennessee Titans during an NFL...
A.J. Green signs deal to retire a Bengal
A 20-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Preble County late Saturday,...
20-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash, sheriff says
For the second time in less than a week, a bomb threat believed to be a “hoax” shut down the...
FBI investigates after second ‘hoax’ bomb threat in less than a week closes Roebling Suspension Bridge
The crash on southbound Interstate 71/75 happened just before Kyles Lane around 3:30 a.m....
Man hit, killed by semi after walking into middle of I-75: Police

Latest News

In CPS schools, there are three tiers of discipline that range from loss of privileges to...
CPS superintendent responds to data showing rising disciplinary actions
Monday’s closure comes a little more than 24 hours after the Roebling Suspension Bridge was...
Roebling Suspension Bridge reopens after bomb squad called in
Goshen Township police said they found a man dead after responding to a shooting a few minutes...
Police: Suspect identified in overnight Goshen Township shooting
Authorities arrested Brian Cansler, 30, of Blanchester, who is charged with murder in the...
$1M bond set for Goshen Township murder suspect