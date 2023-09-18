Gradual warm up in the work week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A few showers and even a couple of thunderstorms moved through the tri-state, but was relatively dry with mostly cloudy skies. The official high at CVG was 75° with a morning low of 55°. Rainfall totals through the tri-state from midnight through Sunday evening varies between nothing at all to 0.42″ of rain in Alexandria at the Kentucky Mesonet site! Generally, rainfall amounts were between a tenth and a quarter of an inch for areas that received rain.

Sunday night into Monday will see partial clearing which may allow for some light patchy fog development early Monday morning. This looks to be limited to river valleys or areas that see any brief downpours. Lows will dip into the low-to-mid 50s to start the week Monday morning.

Monday will see more sun than clouds with highs in the mid 70s; the coolest day of the work week ahead!

Seasonable air moves in Tuesday with morning lows in the low 50s and highs in the upper 70s with sunshine. Above-normal temperatures move in as a dome of warmer air enters the Ohio Valley region. Wednesday is sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds for Thursday and Friday with lows in the upper 50s and highs in the low 80s. Next weekend will continue to stay dry with morning lows in the low 60s and highs in the low 80s.

The climate outlook through the rest of the month of September features above-normal temperatures as well as near-to-slightly above-normal precipitation in the tri-state. What this means is expect high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s as well as the return of spotty showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms towards the end of the month.

