Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Jeff Dunham’s ‘Still Not Canceled’ Tour comes to Truist Arena in 2024

Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled Tour comes to Truist Arena on March 20, 2024.
Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled Tour comes to Truist Arena on March 20, 2024.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (WXIX) - America’s “favorite ventriloquist” Jeff Dunham is coming to Northern Kentucky in 2024 for his “Still Not Canceled” Tour.

The comedian is bringing his cast of puppets to Truist Arena on March 20 for an evening full of laughs, which will include Peanut, Walter, José Jalapeño, Bubba J. and Achmed the Dead Terrorist.

Dunham has sold out shows across the U.S. - he even set a world record for “most tickets sold for a stand-up comedy tour” in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Tickets for the “Still Not Canceled” Tour went on sale Monday morning, and range between $56 and $156.

Fans can purchase tickets online through Ticketmaster, TheTruistArena.com, JeffDunham.com or in person at the Truist Arena Box Office.

The March 20 show will begin at 7 p.m.

