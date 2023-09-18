Kroger partners with Cincinnati State to help students fighting hunger

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - September is Hunger Action Month and on Monday, Kroger teamed up with Cincinnati State to help students who do not know when their next meal will be.

This is all a part of Kroger’s Zero Hunger Plan, which began in 2017. The program aims to bring awareness to the fight against hunger and boost food donations in local communities.

Canned food, hygiene products and other non-perishable items lined the shelves at Cincinnati State’s Surge Cupboard Food Pantry.

“Cincinnati State has had a food pantry for years, but today with the donation from Kroger, we’re able to expand what we offer,” said Monica Posy, President of Cincinnati State Technical and Community College.

Posy says the pantry serves more than 800 students and their families each year.

“Students are trying to focus on school, attending classes, and the needs of their family. If they have food insecurities and they can come to us to get some help, it makes a big difference,” she said.

According to the organization Move For Hunger, nearly 30% of students attending U.S. colleges cannot afford food. That percentage is even higher in underrepresented communities.

Organizers at Cincinnati State want to break those statistics.

“Cincinnati State has a diverse student population of all ages. Many of our students have children and their families might have needs. We provide all kinds of support. One kind is if one needs for food and essential items,” explained Posy.

Students can visit the pantry once a month to receive up to a three-day supply of food and toiletries at no cost by showing their Student ID card.

It is something Posy says she has seen make a difference in students’ lives.

“They thank us all the time for providing items to meet day-to-day needs,” she said.

Cincinnati State is regularly taking donations, and people can give non-perishables and toiletries to the college by placing them in a bin outside of the main building on campus.

