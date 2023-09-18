Man charged with being disorderly while intoxicated, approaching ‘officers using a fighting posture’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 22-year-old Dayton man was arrested in downtown Cincinnati Sunday after refusing to listen to police and then resisting arrest.

Eric Bridges, 22, of Dayton, refused to leave the area after they asked and “approached officers using a fighting posture,” according to his criminal complaint.

Police also say he yanked away from officers when they tried to take him into custody and refused to put his hands behind his back, court records state.

It took three officers to take Bridges into custody at 100 Broadway Street, which is Heritage Bank Center, according to his arrest report and the criminal complaints.

Bridges is scheduled to appear at 12:30 p.m. Monday on two misdemeanor charges: disorderly conduct while intoxicated and resisting arrest.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.