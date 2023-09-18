Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Man charged with being disorderly while intoxicated, approaching ‘officers using a fighting posture’

A 22-year-old Dayton man was arrested in downtown Cincinnati Sunday after refusing to listen to police and then resisting arrest.
A 22-year-old Dayton man was arrested in downtown Cincinnati Sunday after refusing to listen to police and then resisting arrest.(WXIX)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:31 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 22-year-old Dayton man was arrested in downtown Cincinnati Sunday after refusing to listen to police and then resisting arrest.

Eric Bridges, 22, of Dayton, refused to leave the area after they asked and “approached officers using a fighting posture,” according to his criminal complaint.

Police also say he yanked away from officers when they tried to take him into custody and refused to put his hands behind his back, court records state.

It took three officers to take Bridges into custody at 100 Broadway Street, which is Heritage Bank Center, according to his arrest report and the criminal complaints.

Bridges is scheduled to appear at 12:30 p.m. Monday on two misdemeanor charges: disorderly conduct while intoxicated and resisting arrest.

