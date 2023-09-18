Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Pennsylvania police search for 9 juveniles who escaped from detention facility during riot

Authorities in Pennsylvania launched a search Sunday night for nine people who escaped from a...
Authorities in Pennsylvania launched a search Sunday night for nine people who escaped from a juvenile detention facility following a riot.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Authorities in Pennsylvania launched a search Sunday night for nine people who escaped from a juvenile detention facility following a riot.

The Reading division of the Pennsylvania State Police and other agencies were searching for nine juveniles who escaped from Abraxas Academy around 8 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police Trooper David Beohm said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

State and local police were called to take control of the juvenile center in Morgantown, about 49 miles (78.8 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia, after the riot began inside the facility, the Caernarvon Township Police Department said in a statement on its website.

“The juveniles were wearing white or grey shirts,” the department said, advising anyone encountering them to immediately call 911.

Abraxas Academy is a secure residential treatment program providing “specialized care for delinquent male youth between the ages of 14 to 18 in 9th grade or above,” according to the facility’s website.

The Pennsylvania State Police did not immediately respond to a message from The Associated Press seeking additional information.

The search for the escaped juveniles follows shortly after the capture of an escaped murderer who eluded Pennsylvania authorities for several days despite an extended manhunt.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colerain Township police are investigating after a dead man was found in a chair next to the...
Man found dead in chair outside Colerain Twp business fire, police rep says
Cincinnati Bengals receiver A.J. Green plays against the Tennessee Titans during an NFL...
A.J. Green signs deal to retire a Bengal
A 20-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Preble County late Saturday,...
20-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash, sheriff says
The crash on southbound Interstate 71/75 happened just before Kyles Lane around 3:30 a.m....
Man hit, killed by semi after walking into middle of I-75: Police
For the second time in less than a week, a bomb threat believed to be a “hoax” shut down the...
FBI investigates after second ‘hoax’ bomb threat in less than a week closes Roebling Suspension Bridge

Latest News

First Alert Forecast For Monday
Frank's First Alert Forecast
For the second time in less than a week, a bomb threat believed to be a “hoax” shut down the...
FBI investigates after second ‘hoax’ bomb threat in less than a week closes Roebling Suspension Bridge
A 22-year-old Dayton man was arrested in downtown Cincinnati Sunday after refusing to listen to...
Man charged with being disorderly while intoxicated, approaching ‘officers using a fighting posture’
Although some Republicans have agreed on a funding bill, the threat of a potential government...
Some House Republicans close deal on short-term funding bill as shutdown looms