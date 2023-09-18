Roebling Suspension Bridge reopens after bomb squad called in

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge is back open to drivers and pedestrians.

The reopening of the bridge comes about 20 minutes after the Cincinnati Bomb Squad was called to investigate a package.

Monday’s closure comes a little more than 24 hours after the Roebling Suspension Bridge was closed Sunday for a bomb threat.

