White supremacy flyers hit several Greater Cincinnati neighborhoods

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Greater Cincinnati residents are teaming up after they say plastic bags containing white supremacy messages began to show up on peoples’ driveways.

One Anderson Township homeowner says she found a bag with a white supremacy message in it when she went to pick up the paper Sunday morning.

Others in the community told FOX19 NOW’s Simone Jameson that it is happening way too often, and they believe more can be done to combat the issue.

“I was just shaking. Just shaking and thinking we were targeted, and just angry,” local homeowner Julie Gore said.

The retired teacher says she came across two bags containing messages of white supremacy: One she found in her driveway that hinted at preserving a future for white children, and the other she found on her neighbor’s property containing anti-LGBTQ+ content.

Gore says she immediately reported it to law enforcement.

“There’s been so much hate in this country the past few years, and here, in Anderson Township, it’s been very divisive,” she explained.

It is a problem Rabbi Ari Jun, who serves as the director for the Cincinnati Jewish Community Relations Council, has been tracking for a while now.

“There’s no pattern that I can discern at this point - there’s a very low barrier to this,” he said. “All you need is a printer and a car, and then suddenly you can go out and distribute hundreds of these flyers.”

Rabbi Jun says it is likely that thousands of flyers like the ones Gore and her neighbors received have been disseminated across the Tri-State.

“What they hope to do is upset our community - to rile people up and to get attention. Unfortunately, they’re pretty effective at that,” Jun said.

Gore and Jun are urging community members to take appropriate action if they encounter this material.

“If you feel unsafe, go ahead and contact law enforcement - that’s always the right thing to do. After that, document it, please report it to us, the JCRC, because we track these incidents. And then go ahead and dispose of it, because it is effectively garbage at the end of the day,” the rabbi said.

Community members say they just noticed the issue resurfacing after Downtown, Walnut Hills and East Walnut Hills were also hit with the white supremacy messages.

“People came here to create new lives for themselves. It doesn’t matter where they came from or what they look like. It doesn’t matter who they love. We’re all human beings and we need to be accepting of each other,” Gore emphasized.

Anyone who is concerned about the recent activity is urged to call the police, especially if they feel unsafe.

