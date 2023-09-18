Woman arrested in West Chester accused of child endangering

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman accused of child endangering is behind bars in Butler County.

Sharon Lynn Fisher, 45, was arrested on counts of driving drunk while under the influence and endangering children, court documents confirmed.

West Chester police records say Fisher was driving a vehicle Sunday just after 7 p.m. near the intersection of Beckett Road and Union Centre Boulevard.

Records indicate that Fisher was found driving the vehicle while on drugs with a child in the car and that the circumstances created a substantial risk to the health or safety of the child.

Police records show Fisher was arrested and booked in the Butler County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

