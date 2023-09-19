Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

12-year-old on bicycle struck in front of Warren County school

By Ken Brown and Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 12-year-old child on a bicycle was struck in a crosswalk in front of Franklin High School, according to Franklin police.

It happened on East 4th Street just after 7 a.m. Tuesday., police said.

The child had minor injuries and was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital South Campus in Springboro for evaluation.

The driver was identified as a 17-year-old female who was cited for hitting the child in a crosswalk, according to police.

Her vehicle had no damage.

Franklin City Schools said in a social media post that all elementary school buses are being delayed due to the accident.

“We are working as quickly and safely as possible to get students to school,” they wrote.

