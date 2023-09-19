Teen shot as 30+ gunshots fired in Westwood, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 17-year-old walked into Good Samaritan with a gunshot injury after a shooting in Westwood on Tuesday.

According to the Cincinnati Police Department, the shooting happened on McHenry Avenue near the intersection with Cavanaugh Avenue.

Cincinnati PD Captain Joe Robinson said more than 30 shots were fired.

The teen victim walked to Good Samaritan after the shooting and was expected to recover.

Police said they don’t have any suspects.

