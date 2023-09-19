19 for a Cure: Latest technologies and innovations in heart care

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Doctors at TriHealth say patients with advanced heart issues deserve patient-centered, personalized care.

In today’s 19 for a Cure report, Dan Wells shows us the latest technologies and innovations in heart care.

For more information, visit TriHealth’s website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.