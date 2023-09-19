19 for a Cure: Treatment options for heart failure

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Having advanced heart failure doesn’t mean you’ve run out of treatment options.

The variety of treatments utilized by medical professionals include medications, implanted devices, as well as surgical options.

In Today’s 19 for a Cure report, Dan Wells profiles TriHealth’s advanced heart failure program which is recognized as a leader in quality and outcomes.

For more information, visit TriHealth's website.

