Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

19 for a Cure: Treatment options for heart failure

By Dan Wells
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Having advanced heart failure doesn’t mean you’ve run out of treatment options.

The variety of treatments utilized by medical professionals include medications, implanted devices, as well as surgical options.

In Today’s 19 for a Cure report, Dan Wells profiles TriHealth’s advanced heart failure program which is recognized as a leader in quality and outcomes.

For more information, visit TriHealth’s website.

TriHealth shows us the latest technologies and innovations in heart care
