Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

58,000 pounds of ground beef recalled for possible E. coli contamination

Thousands of pounds of ground beef has been recalled for possible E. coli contamination.
Thousands of pounds of ground beef has been recalled for possible E. coli contamination.(KULR, fsis.usda.gov via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - American Food Group, LLC is warning about possible E. coli contamination in 58,000 pounds of its ground beef.

Consumers best know the company’s product as Green Bay Dressed Beef.

The recall comes after a sample batch of beef tested positive for E. coli.

The raw ground beef items were produced on Aug. 14 and shipped to distributors in Georgia, Michigan and Ohio.

Consumers are encouraged to look at the USDA mark of inspection for establishment number 18076. They include beef fine ground 81/19, beef halal fine ground 73/27 and beef fine ground 73/27.

According to the Department of Agriculture, there have not been any reports of illness related to anyone eating the recalled products.

Federal officials say consumers should return the products to the place where they were purchased or throw them out.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Giordano is facing charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and assault for an...
Suspect in viral headbutting video was erratic prior to Bengals game, witness says
A 42-year-old motorcyclist is dead in a three-vehicle crash in Fairfield Township, police say.
Motorcyclist struck twice in fatal crash in Butler County
Local groups combatting hate after offensive flyer sent around.
White supremacy flyers hit several Greater Cincinnati neighborhoods
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is cared off the field with an injury during the first...
Cleveland Browns Nick Chubb expected to be out for the season, says Coach Stefanski
Authorities in Illinois are trying to find 35-year-old former NFL safety Sergio Brown after his...
Police searching for former NFL player after his mother was found dead

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks down the steps of Air Force One at John F. Kennedy International...
LIVE: Biden to exhort world leaders to stand up to Russia, warns not to allow Ukraine ‘to be carved up’
Demarko Page
Man falsely accused Cincinnati police officer of assaulting, choking him: court docs
FILE - A hotel room is shown. Guests at a Nashville hotel said they found themselves taking...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours
A 12-year-old child on a bicycle was struck in a crosswalk in front of Franklin High School...
12-year-old on bicycle struck in front of Warren County school