Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

After closure, Kenwood Theatre reopens in new location, expands dining menu

Kenwood Theatre has a new location following its July 2022 closure at Kenwood Mall.
Kenwood Theatre has a new location following its July 2022 closure at Kenwood Mall.(Liz Dufour/Cincinnati Enquirer)
By Grace Tucker
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - After serving moviegoers for over a decade at the Kenwood Place shopping center, Kenwood Theatre is back, with new dine-in features, a private screening room and a slightly new address, our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer report.

The theater announced its reopening Monday via X, formerly known as Twitter, as it has moved to a new location, at 7815 Kenwood Road, following its July 2022 closure. Kenwood Theatre is now in the former City Base Cinemas space within The Kenwood Collection, a mixed-use development building at 5901 E. Galbraith Road.

Theatre Management Corp. will continue operating the reopened Kenwood Theatre, as it did originally, alongside Esquire Theatre and Mariemont Theatre, Julianne Reisenfeld, vice president of Theatre Management Corp., said in an emailed statement.

Kenwood Theatre’s new features

The new-and-improved Kenwood Theatre now offers dine-in services, as well as reclined and heated seating, Reisenfeld said.

Patrons can enjoy food and drinks available for purchase in the lobby or delivered to their seats. The theater offers a full menu, featuring pizzas, salads, burgers, desserts and several other entree options, and a full-service bar.

It also introduced its Director’s Club event room for private screenings. The room boasts a pool table, lounge area and a private auditorium. Customers can either watch one of the films currently airing at the theater or bring their own movies, Reisenfeld said.

Theater to show Eras Tour movie, ‘Barbie’

The cinema is currently showing a range of films, per its website, including “Barbie,” “Oppenheimer” and other blockbuster hits.

It will also show the much-anticipated “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Concert Film” as soon as the movie hits theaters Oct. 13.

