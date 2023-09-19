BREAKING: Cleveland Browns Nick Chubb carted off field in Pittsburgh with knee injury

PITTSBURGH, PA. (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb went down with a knee injury early in the second quarter and was carted off the field.

Chubb collided with Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick on 1st & goal at the Steelers’ 8-yard line. Chubb’s left knee appeared to bend awkwardly underneath him while being tackled by Fitzpatrick.

Chubb is ruled out for the remainder of the game.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that Chubb has a possible knee dislocation, potentially with multiple ligament damage.

Sources: The #Browns fear Nick Chubb's season is over from a possible knee dislocation, potentially with multiple ligament damage. He's currently undergoing testing, but there's serious concern.



— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 19, 2023

Devastating loss for the #Browns as Chubb is carted off here in Pittsburgh — Leah Doherty (@LeahDohertyTV) September 19, 2023

Jerome Ford replaced Chubb and scored on a 3-yard reception on the next play following Chubb’s departure.

Prior to the injury, Chubb had 10 carries for 64 yards.

Athletes from around the league and other public figures took to social media, showing their love and support for Chubb.

DAMN MAN!!!! 🤦🏾‍♂️. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Nick Chubb. Praying for the absolute best — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 19, 2023

Prayers for Nick Chubb🙏🏾 — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) September 19, 2023

The city is praying for Nick Chubb tonight. We stand with you brother 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Justin M. Bibb (@JustinMBibb) September 19, 2023

Praying for you bro 🙏🏾🙏🏾 💯💯@NickChubb — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) September 19, 2023

The injured knee is reportedly the same one (left) he injured in 2015 when he was at Georgia.

Nick Chubb dislocated his left knee and tore his MCL, PCL, and LCL with cartilage damage on October 10, 2015 vs. Tennessee. He injured the same knee tonight vs. Pittsburgh. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 19, 2023

