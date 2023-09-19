Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

BREAKING: Cleveland Browns Nick Chubb carted off field in Pittsburgh with knee injury

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is cared off the field with an injury during the first...
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is cared off the field with an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)(Matt Freed | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH, PA. (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb went down with a knee injury early in the second quarter and was carted off the field.

Chubb collided with Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick on 1st & goal at the Steelers’ 8-yard line. Chubb’s left knee appeared to bend awkwardly underneath him while being tackled by Fitzpatrick.

Chubb is ruled out for the remainder of the game.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that Chubb has a possible knee dislocation, potentially with multiple ligament damage.

Jerome Ford replaced Chubb and scored on a 3-yard reception on the next play following Chubb’s departure.

Prior to the injury, Chubb had 10 carries for 64 yards.

Athletes from around the league and other public figures took to social media, showing their love and support for Chubb.

The injured knee is reportedly the same one (left) he injured in 2015 when he was at Georgia.

