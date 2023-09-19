Fundraiser to help Tri-State woman with rare disorder get service dog

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Caring community members have come together with a fundraiser to help a woman with a rare diagnosis.

Chuck and Darlene Pitts say their 41-year-old daughter, Stefani, has a rare disorder called Dravet Syndrome. Stefani’s care team told them that she would benefit immensely from having a service dog.

But in order to get a 4 Paws Dog, the family says they have to pay a $20,000 down payment.

Stefani’s disorder is a rare, genetic seizure disorder. As a result of the illness, Stefani’s parents say she has developmental delays as well as physical disabilities, and as the disease progresses, she will have more health issues develop like severe osteoporosis and motor impairment.

“The older that they get with this the higher the percentage of the risk of death comes,” Darlene explained.

Chuck and Darlene worry about the day they’re no longer around to take care of Stefani.

“Stefani is going to go to her older sister, and I just want her to be as prepared as possible,” Chuck said.

“And as well equipped with every possible means to make it easier on her sister,” Darlene adds.

They said this is how their journey went to 4 Paws.

“Once you get to $20,000, you’re on the list and that starts the whole process and we want to get her on that list as fast as we can,” Chuck said.

On Sept. 21, the Milford Skyline Chili on State Route 28 will be donating 15% of all orders to help Stefani get a 4 Paws dog in their “Dine to Donate” event.

The event will feature Rosie Reds and Raffles.

To help Stefani, mention her name when you order at Skyline.

