Independence man sentenced to life for murder of girlfriend

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky man was sentenced to life in prison on Monday.

Tommy Powell was convicted of murdering Amberley Harris in August.

Powell was recorded on camera confessing to the murder to law enforcement. He says he had shot and killed her when they came to their home for a welfare check.

He later pleaded guilty to murder in Kenton County court.

Harris’s sister, Jessica Mann, attended Powell’s sentencing. She says Powell’s actions have left her with an immeasurable loss.

“Losing my sister was like losing a piece of my heart,” Mann says. “It’s never going to grow back.”

Powell’s attorney asked the judge to consider his service in the Navy and his history of mental health issues and addiction.

The judge followed the prosecution’s recommendation of life, citing crime scene photos and a document showing Powell had taken a $20,000 life insurance policy on Harris before she was killed.

Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders says Powell had a history of violence against Harris - he was accused of strangling her during another incident.

He says the case inspired change in the Kenton County department. Officers will make an effort to see victims in person instead of calling them.

“I’m not sure those changes in policies would’ve saved Ms. Harris’s life, but I know I’m not going to take a chance on anything like this happening again.”

Powell will have to serve close to 20 years before he’s eligible for parole.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.