Invasive lanternflies spotted in local parks

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Parks Foundation is monitoring a new species of pests that have invaded the area.

Parks’ staff say that over the last few months, the spotted lanternfly has been detected in Mt. Airy Forest and Parker Woods.

The insects are very distinctive in size and color. According to Parks’ staff, the insect is about an inch long and has a black head with grey-brown forewings and black spots.

Native to China, the insect’s host plant is the Tree of Heaven, another invasive species that emits a foul odor and can be found in Cincinnati and across the U.S. According to a post on the Parks’ Facebook page, the Spotted Lanternfly feeds on native plants, which becomes a stressor to them.

According to Mt. St. Joseph Dean of Behavioral and Natural Sciences, Dr. Gene Kritsky, spotted lanternflies are plant hoppers and distant relatives of cicadas.

Dr. Kritsky also said the insects impact agriculture because they feed on a variety of plant species, including apples and pears.

To help stop the spotted lanternfly from breeding, mesh devices have been placed on trees throughout Mt. Airy Forest.

If you’ve recently hiked in Mt Airy Forest, you may have noticed mesh devices on trees in parts of the park. This is because we're monitoring the Spotted Lanternfly.



If you find one, please take a picture & report it to ODA Plant Pest Control & drew.goebel@cincinnati-oh.gov. pic.twitter.com/thN6sksR5Y — Cincinnati Parks (@CincyParks) September 16, 2023

You can also help deter infestation by taking a quality photo of them and contacting local authorities. If you find one in a park or suspect an infestation, Cincinnati Parks recommends that you report it to ODA Plant Pest Control by sending an email to drew.goebel@cincinnati-oh.gov. You can also call 614-728-6400.

Click here to learn more about the Spotted Lantern fly species.

