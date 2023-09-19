Contests
Judge sentences man convicted in Roselawn murder case

Percy Ross, 68, was convicted of the execution-style shooting.
By Simone Jameson
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX/CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - A Cincinnati man was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison on Tuesday in connection with an execution-style murder at a Roselawn apartment back in November 2020.

Percy Ross, 68, was convicted of murder, felonious assault,, and illegal weapons possession in connection with the death of 41-year-old Elias Tsibouris court records show, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. He was acquitted of a second murder charge.

According to court documents, Ross claims he heard someone banging on the front door of an apartment building in the 7200 block of New Bedford Avenue the day of the shooting.

Ross says when he went to investigate, he opened the door and saw Tsibouris blocking the entryway, court records said.

Ross claims that Tsibouris began coming toward him and when Ross went back into the building, he fired one shot at Tsibouris, striking him in the head, court documents explained.

However, prosecutors convinced the jury that Tsibouris was the victim.

According to the Hamilton County Judge handling the case, Ross and Tsibouris shared a girlfriend.

