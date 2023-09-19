Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Lakota schools disappointed by low state score

By Chancelor Winn
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Lakota Local School District has been touted as one of the best schools in the Tri-State and Ohio for years, but a score of 3.5 out of five on the latest Ohio state report card has left administrators and the school board looking for improvement.

Superintendent Dr. Elizabeth Lolli, said the school would spend October going through the state’s report and looking for answers.

“I want to take a deep dive publicly,” Lolli said. “What does it mean? What does it say?”

The district scored four out of five stars in the achievement, graduation and gap-closing categories. The district scored three out of five in early literacy and fell short of growth expectations, scoring only two out of five stars in the progress category.

“Typically what that talks about is the student’s growth,” Lolli said. “So are we challenging the student enough to make them grow more than a year’s worth of growth? Are we making sure they have the opportunities to take those rigorous classes?”

The district will hold a public workshop at 5 p.m. on Oct. 2 to go over the state report card.

