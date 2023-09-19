Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Man falsely accused Cincinnati police officer of assaulting, choking him: court docs

Demarko Page
Demarko Page(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is under arrest on charges he falsely accused a Cincinnati police officer of assaulting and choking him, court records show.

Demarko Page, 30, of English Woods was arrested Monday on multiple charges for this and two other alleged recent offenses, all on separate dates: according to court filings.

They are:

  • False alarms and falsification: Police wrote in an affidavit that Page made “false allegations that he was assaulted and choked by a Cincinnati police officer” on June 4 at Jeff Wyler Superior Honda, 4777 Spring Grove Ave. in Spring Grove Village.
  • Strangulation and domestic violence: A woman referred to as a “victim” in court records told police he choked, punched and kicked her in the face, causing her physical harm on Aug. 13 at a townhome in the 4000 block of President Drive in the Villages at Roll Hill.
  • Theft: Police wrote in other court records he argued with an ex-girlfriend during a Sept. 1 street party at Republic and Green streets, took her phone and fled.

Page was held overnight at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Giordano is facing charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and assault for an...
Suspect in viral headbutting video was erratic prior to Bengals game, witness says
A 42-year-old motorcyclist is dead in a three-vehicle crash in Fairfield Township, police say.
Motorcyclist struck twice in fatal crash in Butler County
Local groups combatting hate after offensive flyer sent around.
White supremacy flyers hit several Greater Cincinnati neighborhoods
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is cared off the field with an injury during the first...
Cleveland Browns Nick Chubb expected to be out for the season, says Coach Stefanski
Authorities in Illinois are trying to find 35-year-old former NFL safety Sergio Brown after his...
Police searching for former NFL player after his mother was found dead

Latest News

A 12-year-old child on a bicycle was struck in a crosswalk in front of Franklin High School...
12-year-old on bicycle struck in front of Warren County school
Roebling Suspension Bridge back open after third reported bomb threat
Roebling Suspension Bridge back open after third reported bomb threat
Nation's largest Oktoberfest
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati
Recognize these guys? Cincinnati police say these are two of the three suspects who are wanted...
‘Up In Smoke’: Police investigate vape shop break-in