Man falsely accused Cincinnati police officer of assaulting, choking him: court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is under arrest on charges he falsely accused a Cincinnati police officer of assaulting and choking him, court records show.

Demarko Page, 30, of English Woods was arrested Monday on multiple charges for this and two other alleged recent offenses, all on separate dates: according to court filings.

They are:

False alarms and falsification: Police wrote in an affidavit that Page made “false allegations that he was assaulted and choked by a Cincinnati police officer” on June 4 at Jeff Wyler Superior Honda, 4777 Spring Grove Ave. in Spring Grove Village.

Strangulation and domestic violence: A woman referred to as a “victim” in court records told police he choked, punched and kicked her in the face, causing her physical harm on Aug. 13 at a townhome in the 4000 block of President Drive in the Villages at Roll Hill.

Theft: Police wrote in other court records he argued with an ex-girlfriend during a Sept. 1 street party at Republic and Green streets, took her phone and fled.

Page was held overnight at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

