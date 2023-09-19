New program created to help schools in active shooter situations
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Texas-based organization has come up with a system to help students and staff during an active shooter situation.
FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has the story.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.