Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

New Tri-State food bank aims to feed 6,000 families

By Kendall Hyde
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The group behind a new food bank in Butler County hopes to provide fresh and free food options for thousands.

The Compassion Food Pantry is open in the Butler County Educational Service Center to families that meet income requirements.

The pantry was in response to growing food insecurity due to higher prices and inflation.

“We serve lots of families through this agency and we hear a lot about the need for food,” said Carrie Wynne, a supervisor with the Success Program, one of the groups involved with the project. “Our program actually touches 10,00 families a year.”

Wynne said of the families they serve, anywhere from 70 to 75 percent don’t know where their next meal is coming from.

This is why the Success Program partnered with the United Way and Shared Harvest to open the new food bank, which provides fresh meats, fruits, vegetables and snacks as well as hygiene items.

“We really want to make sure that we’re offering high-quality foods to our families,” said Emily White, director of early childhood programs at the Butler County Educational Service Center. “When we are stocking the shelves, we think, ‘What would I eat?’ What am I willing to eat with my own children?

White said the project had been in the stages for six months, but was a dream of hers and Wynne’s for years.

The pantry is also providing a food delivery service with prepared meals.

