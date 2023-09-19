Oakley woman’s Kia stolen twice in a matter of months

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Oakley woman says her Kia Sportage has become the biggest nightmare of her life after it was stolen twice within a few months.

Ellen Koesterman bought her Kia SUV in February for $28,000. Since then she’s spent over $15,000 in repairs after the two thefts and $1,000 for a rental.

“I don’t wish this on anybody,” Koesterman says. “I hope that somebody is able to put an end to this.”

She says the car was first stolen in April while it was parked a few feet away from her apartment in Oakley.

Police found her car in East Walnut Hills - undrivable. After it was repaired in June, it was stolen weeks later in July, again outside her home, she said.

“They found blood on the outside of the car and fingerprinted it,” Koesterman says. “I had a bar across the steering wheel that the departments had been giving away. The lock was on the driver’s side floor.”

Kia and Hyundai vehicles have been targeted by thieves across the country. According to the Associated Press, owners filed a class action suit against the two automakers, which agreed to a $200 million settlement in May. They also agreed to pay customers who incurred theft-related losses that weren’t covered by insurance.

Koesterman says she’s since bought a car with a push-start that’s more difficult to steal.

“I work so hard every single day,” Koesterman says. “Even though there’s probably a five-minute thrill, you have to think about the long-term devastation this is causing people. I just hope this doesn’t happen to anybody else.

Kia and Hyundai have yet to issue a recall, according to the AP. The two companies have also promised to offer software updates to make stealing vehicles more difficult.

