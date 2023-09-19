Off-priced retail giant to open new store in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two new Nordstrom Rack stores are coming to Ohio in 2024, and one of them will be built right here in the Greater Cincinnati Area.

The off-priced retail giant has plans to open in Mason at Deerfield Towne Center in the Fall of 2024.

“We look forward to opening this new Nordstrom Rack location in Mason, strengthening our network of stores and introducing new customers to Nordstrom Rack’s unique product offering,” said Carl Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Nordstrom Rack Stores, in a press release. “In addition to shopping great brands at great prices, our customers in Mason can take full advantage of this convenient new location to pick up online orders and make returns.”

The 30,000 sq. ft. store will be positioned a few miles north of the Interstate 71/I-275 interchange.

Nordstrom Rack typically offers up to 70% off the original prices of top-brand clothing, home goods, and beauty products. These brands include Steve Madden, Free People, Birkenstock, Urban Decay, Levi’s, Marc Jacobs and hundreds more.

“We could not be more pleased to welcome Nordstrom Rack to Deerfield Towne Center. The addition of Nordstrom Rack greatly enhances the overall merchandising mix by adding a strong traffic generator and impactful fashion user to the center,” Vice President of Leasing for RPT Rich Bevis said.

The second Nordstrom Rack will be located in Macedonia, Ohio.

Customers can also find Nordstrom Rack at Rookwood Pavilion.

