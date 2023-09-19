Pendleton’s Braxton Brewery to reopen doors after being temporarily closed

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After being temporarily closed for one month due to renovations, Braxton Brewing Co. in Pendleton will officially reopen on Friday.

New kitchen, new event space, new vibe. That is what customers can expect when they walk through Braxton’s doors this weekend.

According to the Covington-based brewery, the Cincinnati location closed on Aug. 15 so construction crews could update the store’s interior and redesign a new private event space called The Point.

The new area seats over 100 people and gives off an intimate atmosphere as it was designed to host weddings, parties and celebratory-type gatherings.

Renderings of Braxton Brewery's new event space in Pendleton. (Provided: Braxton Brewing Co.)

In addition, Braxton Brewing Co. expanded its menu to better match the brand, the company said in a press release. Taco Fuerte, a local street taco joint, is one of several restaurants joining the Braxton team.

Do not worry, beer lovers. The lineup of rotating brews remains the same.

The revamped Braxton Brewery, located at 331 E 13th St., will open its doors for the first time at 11 a.m. on Friday.

