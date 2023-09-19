Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Pleasant weather continues

By Ashley Smith
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It is going to be picture perfect again today with highs in the upper 70s. Tonight will be dry and cool. Low 54.

Pleasant weather continues tomorrow with highs in the low 80s under mostly sunny skies. It will be slightly warmer but still dry with low humidity. Thursday and Friday will feature much of the same with highs remaining in the 80s.

There is a chance for rain Sunday and Monday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. The rain does not look to be very impactful but we will be monitoring those chances as we get closer. This could impact the Bengals game Monday evening. Tuesday will be dry with highs in the mid 70s.

