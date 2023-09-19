Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Police: 2 Cincinnatians arrested, accused of killing Kentucky woman

Edet Wettee, 39, and Kimberly Walton, 22, are accused of killing a Spencer County woman back in...
Edet Wettee, 39, and Kimberly Walton, 22, are accused of killing a Spencer County woman back in May, according to Kentucky State Police.(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (WXIX) - Two Cincinnati residents were arrested and charged with murder on Monday after a woman from Spencer County, Kentucky was killed back in May.

According to Kentucky State Police, Kimberly Walton, 22, and 39-year-old Edet Wettee, are each charged with one count of murder in connection with the death of 35-year-old Christiana Walker.

On May 29, troopers were dispatched to a residence in Spencer County on Chatman Lane, located a few miles southeast of the Louisville area, for a report of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, they found unidentified human remains inside the home, according to Lt. Josh Lawson of Kentucky State Police.

The Shelby County Coroner later identified the remains as that of Walker and deemed her death a homicide on June 6, Lt. Lawson wrote in a press release.

During the investigation, KSP Post 12 detectives executed multiple search warrants, later ending in the arrest of Walton and Wettee, who are both being charged with one count of murder, according to the press release.

Both suspects are awaiting extradition from Ohio back to Kentucky.

The investigation remains open and ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is cared off the field with an injury during the first...
Cleveland Browns coach confirms Nick Chubb will be out for season: ‘Very disappointed’
Andrew Giordano is facing charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and assault for an...
Suspect in viral headbutting video was erratic prior to Bengals game, witness says
A 42-year-old motorcyclist is dead in a three-vehicle crash in Fairfield Township, police say.
Motorcyclist struck twice in fatal crash in Butler County
Local groups combatting hate after offensive flyer sent around.
White supremacy flyers hit several Greater Cincinnati neighborhoods
Monday’s closure comes a little more than 24 hours after the Roebling Suspension Bridge was...
Roebling Suspension Bridge reopens after bomb squad called in

Latest News

Police say high school administrators reached out to them about a potential threat.
Police: Brief perimeter lockdown at Wilmington High School
Demarko Page
Man falsely accused Cincinnati police officer of assaulting, choking him: court docs
The Milford community is helping Stefani toward her goal of getting a much needed service dog.
Fundraiser to help Tri-State woman with rare disorder get service dog
Kenwood Theatre has a new location following its July 2022 closure at Kenwood Mall.
After closure, Kenwood Theatre reopens in new location, expands dining menu