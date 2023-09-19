Police: Brief perimeter lockdown at Wilmington High School

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Wilmington High School in Clinton County went into a brief perimeter lockdown Tuesday, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

Police say high school administrators reached out to them about a potential threat.

Administrators told police that a Wilmington student was on a video call with someone when they showed the student a firearm. The person on the other side of the call is not a Wilmington student and does not live in Ohio, police said.

In response, Wilmington City Schools and Wilmington Police set up a perimeter lockdown while they investigated.

Police deemed the threat to be not credible and contacted out-of-state law enforcement agencies where they gave them information about the person on the call.

