Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Police: Brief perimeter lockdown at Wilmington High School

Police say high school administrators reached out to them about a potential threat.
By Simone Jameson
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Wilmington High School in Clinton County went into a brief perimeter lockdown Tuesday, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

Police say high school administrators reached out to them about a potential threat.

Administrators told police that a Wilmington student was on a video call with someone when they showed the student a firearm. The person on the other side of the call is not a Wilmington student and does not live in Ohio, police said.

In response, Wilmington City Schools and Wilmington Police set up a perimeter lockdown while they investigated.

Police deemed the threat to be not credible and contacted out-of-state law enforcement agencies where they gave them information about the person on the call.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is cared off the field with an injury during the first...
Cleveland Browns coach confirms Nick Chubb will be out for season: ‘Very disappointed’
Andrew Giordano is facing charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and assault for an...
Suspect in viral headbutting video was erratic prior to Bengals game, witness says
A 42-year-old motorcyclist is dead in a three-vehicle crash in Fairfield Township, police say.
Motorcyclist struck twice in fatal crash in Butler County
Local groups combatting hate after offensive flyer sent around.
White supremacy flyers hit several Greater Cincinnati neighborhoods
Monday’s closure comes a little more than 24 hours after the Roebling Suspension Bridge was...
Roebling Suspension Bridge reopens after bomb squad called in

Latest News

Edet Wettee, 39, and Kimberly Walton, 22, are accused of killing a Spencer County woman back in...
Police: 2 Cincinnatians arrested, accused of killing Kentucky woman
Demarko Page
Man falsely accused Cincinnati police officer of assaulting, choking him: court docs
The Milford community is helping Stefani toward her goal of getting a much needed service dog.
Fundraiser to help Tri-State woman with rare disorder get service dog
Kenwood Theatre has a new location following its July 2022 closure at Kenwood Mall.
After closure, Kenwood Theatre reopens in new location, expands dining menu