Police investigating burglary after victim sees man inside apartment

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police are in search of a man they say burglarized a Corryville apartment.

According to police, the victim said they saw the suspect breaking into their apartment on Daniels Street on Sept. 1 at 11:30 p.m. without permission.

Police said that video footage detected him checking doors and entering the victim’s apartment.

Police describe him as a male in his early 20′s who was wearing a red shirt and blue jeans at the time of the break-in. He was also seen with a skateboard, police say.

According to authorities, the suspect is known to frequent the Corryville neighborhood.

If anyone has information about this incident, police urge them to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040 or leave an anonymous tip online at TIP411.com.

CPD is investigating a burglary that occurred earlier this month. If you have information, please call 513-569-8613. pic.twitter.com/7dTa9DUMRA — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) September 19, 2023

